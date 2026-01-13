Why a Neurology Clinic in Los Angeles Is Becoming a Clinical Home for CBD IV Therapy

PICO IV introduces a closely coordinated collaboration, placing patented CBD technology within a neurologist-guided clinical setting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PICO IV, a leading innovator in sterile cannabidiol (CBD) solutions, today announced a closely coordinated clinical collaboration with BrainThrive, PC, a neurology and diagnostic testing center in Westlake Village, California. The partnership places PICO IV's patented sterile CBD solution within a neurologist-guided environment designed for careful observation, structured delivery, and real-world clinical measurement.

Pico IV Broad Spectrum

As CBD has become widely available in consumer products, interest has grown in understanding how delivery method, clinical context, and nervous-system state may influence response. PICO IV chose to anchor this work within a neurology clinic where physician oversight, clinical environment, and structured measurement are central to care.

"We're really excited to be working with the team at BrainThrive," said Joe Young, CEO and founder of PICO IV. "They bring a level of neurological expertise that's rare in this space. By combining our delivery technology with their clinical oversight, we're able to document patient experiences in a way that's much more meaningful than just anecdotal feedback. It's a great next step for PICO IV."

BrainThrive works with individuals who function at a high level professionally yet describe difficulty ever fully disengaging from the pace and pressure of modern life. According to clinicians, many are not seeking escape or pampering, but carefully designed settings where CBD is introduced and its effects on the nervous system can be clearly seen.

At BrainThrive's Westlake Village location, CBD is delivered as part of a neurologist-guided protocol. Infusions take place in deep-tissue massage chairs overlooking a lakeside setting, with lighting, sound, and pacing deliberately controlled. Patients undergo neurological assessment before and after sessions, allowing clinicians to compare subjective experience with objective nervous-system patterns.

PICO IV's formulation utilizes patented and patent-pending pico-emulsion technology to reduce CBD particles to a size engineered for sterility. This method is intended to support consistent delivery and maximum bioavailability in a professional clinical setting, distinct from oral or topical formats that rely on digestion or mucosal absorption.

The collaboration also aligns with a broader national focus on real-world evidence (RWE) in cannabinoid research. Following the December 19 Executive Order directing federal agencies to prioritize RWE for medical marijuana and cannabidiol research, PICO IV and BrainThrive are working together on structured outcomes documentation using AdvancedMD to capture patient-reported experience alongside neurological indicators.

"Neurology has traditionally focused on disease and injury," said Dr. BJ Adrezin, Co-Founder and CEO of BrainThrive, PC. "What's emerging now is interest in how the nervous system behaves under sustained cognitive and sensory demand—and what can be observed when conditions allow it to truly settle. Our role is to observe carefully, measure consistently, and contribute data to a conversation that's rapidly evolving."

The PICO IV CBD program is currently active at BrainThrive's Westlake Village clinic as part of this ongoing clinical initiative.

About PICO IV

PICO IV is the creator of the world's first sterile CBD solution. Developed using patent-pending technology and utilizing FDA-approved filtration standards. PICO IV's flagship formula delivers cannabinoids with unmatched purity and precision. For more information, visit www.picoiv.com .

About BrainThrive, PC



BrainThrive, PC is a neurology and diagnostic testing center based in Westlake Village, California. The clinic focuses on observing and measuring nervous-system patterns in individuals under sustained cognitive and sensory demand through neurologist-guided, data-informed clinical experiences.

For media inquiries or additional information:

PICO IV Media Relations

Maegan Fox, [email protected]

SOURCE Pico IV