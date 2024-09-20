Why Are Consumers Embracing Liquid Supplements?

TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the US accounted for over 36% of the global liquid supplements market, and this segment is projected to grow at an impressive 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the same period. Liquid supplements, with their ease of consumption, rapid absorption, and high effectiveness are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. [1] Surging e-commerce and health trends have further bolstered this demand, leading to a competitive market environment where innovation, quality, and convenience are critical for success in the nutraceuticals market. TCI Co. Ltd. ("TCI") stands ready to meet this increasing demand with unparalleled global development and manufacturing capabilities.

Achieve Competitive Differentiation

In an increasingly saturated market, liquid supplements offer businesses a unique opportunity for product differentiation. Unlike traditional tablets, capsules, and powders, liquid formulations provide a versatile format and high bioavailability, ideal for addressing specific health concerns such as immune support, cognitive function, and beauty. The flexibility in flavoring and packaging allows for the development of premium, personalized products that appeal to niche markets.

Consumers who have difficulty swallowing pills appreciate the convenience of liquids. They are particularly beneficial for targeting specific segments, including the elderly or athletes, who often seek faster and more effective health solutions. Elderly consumers may require supplements for joint health or cognitive function, and liquid formulations make these products easier to consume and absorb. By offering products tailored to specific needs, businesses can enhance consumer engagement and tap into the growing demand for functional, user-friendly products suited to various lifestyles. With TCI's expertise in private-label liquid supplements, businesses can leverage our innovative solutions to stay ahead in the competitive nutraceuticals market.

Overcoming Challenges in Manufacturing Liquid Formulations

While liquid supplements offer promising benefits, they involve complex formulation processes and require precise ingredient mixing, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Active ingredients may degrade quickly in liquid form, requiring careful consideration of sterilization, pH levels, and packaging design to extend product viability. Packaging innovations are crucial to preserving efficacy and shelf life of liquid supplements. This often involves using advanced packaging technologies, such as air-tight sachets or glass bottles.

At TCI, we are well-equipped to address these challenges. Our GMP-certified, ISO-compliant infrastructures ensure that all products are effective, consistent, and meet international regulatory standards. With TCI's expertise, businesses can confidently offer products that are not only backed by scientific evidence but are also packaged to maintain maximum potency and quality.

Becoming the Mainstream

The future of the liquid supplement market is poised for significant growth, driven by emerging technologies and evolving consumer demands. One key area of innovation is in production technologies, such as advanced emulsification techniques and nanoencapsulation. TCI's DoubleNutri™ premium liposomal encapsulation technology, for instance, has demonstrated up to twice the absorption when compared to common liquid formulations. These cutting-edge technologies enhance ingredient stability, improve bioavailability, and maximize effectiveness.

As consumer demand for convenient, customizable, and easily absorbed nutrition, liquid supplements are positioned to dominate the supplement market, offering superior functionality compared to traditional tablet, capsule, and powder formats, allowing market players to push formulation boundaries, and offering more potent and effective supplements that appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Learn more: https://www.tci-bio.com/news/why-are-consumers-embracing-liquid-supplements/

About TCI Co. Ltd.

TCI Co., Ltd. is a global leader in dietary supplements and cosmetics ODM with over 40 years of experience. Operating from seven production sites worldwide, including the US, Japan, China, and Taiwan, TCI plays a pivotal role in the health supplements sector, with products distributed in sixty-five countries. TCI's subsidiaries include TCI BIO, MBI, TCI GENE, TCI LIVING, IOPACKAGE, and PETFOOD, expanding our reach and capabilities across a wide range of health and wellness markets.

