Why Baton Rouge's Humid Climate Can Contribute to Carpenter Ant Damage -- J&J Exterminating Explains How to Protect Your Home

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Exterminating is reminding Baton Rouge homeowners that the area's warm, humid climate can create favorable conditions for carpenter ants. Because these ants often establish colonies in damp or moisture-damaged wood, early inspection and moisture control can help prevent minor activity from developing into more significant structural damage.

Carpenter ants are commonly attracted to wood that remains damp. In Baton Rouge, high humidity, frequent rainfall, and extended periods of warm weather can allow moisture to collect in crawlspaces, porch beams, window frames, rooflines, and other areas of a home. Wood affected by leaks, poor drainage, or inadequate ventilation is especially attractive to carpenter ants.

Unlike termites, carpenter ants do not consume wood. They remove portions of it to create smooth tunnels, known as galleries, where the colony can live and expand. When activity continues for an extended period, these galleries may affect framing, deck supports, door frames, roof eaves, and other wooden components.

Carpenter ant activity is often difficult to detect because colonies may be located inside walls or other concealed areas. Homeowners should watch for sawdust-like material, called frass, near baseboards, windowsills, or wooden trim. Other possible signs include faint rustling sounds inside walls, large ants or winged ants indoors, discarded wings near windows, small openings in wood, and areas of wood that appear soft or damaged.

Although the presence of carpenter ants does not automatically mean that a home has extensive damage, it should not be ignored. A mature colony can continue enlarging its nesting area over time, particularly when an ongoing moisture problem remains uncorrected.

A professional inspection is the most dependable way to determine the extent of the activity. J&J Exterminating technicians evaluate moisture-prone areas such as crawlspaces, porch beams, window frames, exterior trim, and rooflines. The inspection is designed to locate active colonies, identify contributing moisture conditions, assess affected areas, and recommend an appropriate treatment plan.

Addressing both the ants and the moisture conditions that attracted them provides the most effective long-term protection. Homeowners can also reduce the likelihood of carpenter ant activity by repairing plumbing or roof leaks, improving crawlspace ventilation, correcting drainage problems, replacing damaged wood, trimming branches away from the home, and keeping firewood away from the structure.

Early identification allows homeowners to address carpenter ant activity before it becomes more extensive and helps protect the home's wooden components from avoidable damage.

"Carpenter ants are one of the most underestimated threats to homes in our region," said Robert John III, COO at J&J Exterminating. "The sooner we inspect, the more we can save homeowners in repair costs. Early detection is everything."

Homeowners in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas can schedule an inspection by contacting J&J Exterminating directly.

About J&J Exterminating

J&J Exterminating is a trusted pest control provider serving homeowners and businesses across Louisiana and East Texas. Specializing in the region's most challenging pests, including carpenter ants, termites, and other wood-destroying organisms, the company combines local climate expertise with proven treatment methods. J&J Exterminating focuses on early detection, targeted solutions, and long-term prevention, helping property owners protect their homes and investments from moisture-driven pest damage. With a reputation built on reliability and results, J&J Exterminating remains a go-to authority for pest protection throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Contact:

***@jjext.com

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SOURCE J&J Exterminating