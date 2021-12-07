Why Bluestone is Great for the Summer, According to Experts

Paving and landscaping experts often recommend bluestone for outdoor recreational areas such as patios and swimming pools because these pavers elevate outside spaces, giving them a chic, stylish look. Beyond aesthetic benefits, bluestone also has a number of qualities that make it an ideal choice for pool areas. Its slip resistant nature creates a safe environment for children to play without parents having to worry too much about them slipping and injuring themselves.

With an increasing number of pool owners opting for salt water pools over chlorine pools, Edwards Slate and Stone assures renovators and landscapers that bluestone is the premier choice for poolside paving as it is well known for its salt resistance. This is also particularly important if homeowners live near the ocean, as the salty air can erode other materials over time.



The beautiful, dark blue-grey colour of bluestone tiles is what convinces many to choose these pavers for their projects; however, it also causes some home renovators to worry that they hold heat when exposed to the sun. Edwards Slate and Stone assures homeowners that this is nothing to stress about – bluestone tiles are still perfect for pool areas, no matter what the weather or the climate. While it's true that they are known to retain heat, they can also withstand extreme temperatures, a benefit that cannot be undervalued in Australian summers.



Edwards Slate and Stone explains that if bluestone is laid around the pool, the pool water can work to quickly and easily cool down the pavers. For outdoor barbecue and dining areas, Edwards Slate and Stone suggests investing in some kind of shade in the hotter months, like outdoor umbrellas or a patio covering.



Edwards Slate and Stone are experts in bluestone tiles and crazy paving Melbourne wide



