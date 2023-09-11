Why Buying Travel Insurance Early Could Get You More Benefits

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season nears, travelers are gearing up to make bookings and reservations for one of the busiest travel times of the year. Yonder Travel Insurance advises travelers to purchase travel insurance early. The advantages include access to time-sensitive benefits like Cancel for Any Reason coverage, Pre-Existing Condition Waivers, and Travel Supplier Bankruptcy coverage.

One of the key advantages of purchasing travel insurance early is the availability of Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage. This benefit allows travelers to cancel their trip for reasons not typically covered by standard policies. However, CFAR coverage must be purchased within a specific time period of making your first trip payment or deposit. "CFAR offers the most flexible cancellation terms on the market and is still highly requested by many customers," says Terry Boynton, co-founder, and president of Yonder Travel Insurance.

Pre-Existing Condition Waivers are another critical consideration for travelers with underlying health conditions. Most travel insurance policies exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions unless the policy is purchased within a specified window, typically within 14 days of the initial trip deposit. "You may also be required to insure all nonrefundable trip costs under your insurance and must be medically able to travel at the time of purchase," says Boynton.

Travel Supplier Bankruptcy coverage is highly relevant in today's travel landscape, with companies facing financial challenges. If purchased soon after booking a trip, travelers can ensure they're covered if their airline, cruise line, or tour operator goes bankrupt. This saves them from potential financial loss and disruption of their travel plans.

Life is unpredictable, and circumstances such as sudden illness, family emergencies, or adverse weather can force travelers to cancel or interrupt their trips. Purchasing travel insurance early can also protect travelers' trip costs from being forfeited, offering reimbursement for non-refundable expenses like airfare, accommodation, and tours.

"Thousands of users on Yonder's site are getting quotes for time-sensitive benefits," says Boynton. "Yonder's filters, comparison tools, and friendly team of travel insurance experts make it easy to get your trip insured in just minutes."

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

