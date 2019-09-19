Why Can't We All Just Get Along? From Authentic Agility Games Inspires Us To Listen, Engage And Create Deeper Connections

"It's a thrill and honor to partner with Cathy and the team from Authentic Agility Games on the launch of this new, exciting, entertaining and important game," notes Foster. "The mission of Authentic Agility Games couldn't be more in line with my personal passion of encouraging meaningful expression and inspiring open dialogue and change through education and mentorship. There's no other product on the market that helps to accomplish this in such a fun and meaningful way as Why Can't We All Just Get Along?," she adds.

The introduction of Why Can't We All Just Get Along? follows the successful launch last year of How Do You See The World? and features questions related to political and religious issues. Similar to its first game, Why Can't We All Just Get Along? is an entertaining card game that challenges players to reflect on their beliefs, relationships, lives, and aspirations, and then articulate their thoughts. Each roll of the dice leads to a new question and dialogue, which means every time you play it's a different, unique experience. The best part? Anyone can play - anytime, anywhere in a group of any size.

Founder Cathy Cranberg, a seasoned corporate business leader turned entrepreneur and philanthropist, founded Authentic Agility as a way to create games that allow people to connect and engage, and ultimately, as a way to advance her passion for education and entrepreneurship. On a personal level, Cranberg found asking intimate questions allowed her to get to know her loved ones, especially her stepdaughters, her colleagues, and even friends she has known her whole life on a new and deeper level. Since then, she's played versions with dignitaries and politicians, nonprofit leaders, educators, business leaders and friends, each of whom have found the gameplay experience to be fun and unique. "The result," according to Cranberg, "is the ability to make new and deeper connections with others."

"It was always our intention to follow the success of How Do You See the World? with another game that featured the same functionals but focused more specifically on timely and relevant issues such as politics and religion," Cranberg points out. "Why Can't We All Just Get Along? digs deeper into these two important issues and has been favorably received based on initial sampling with friends, family and colleagues. The goal of both games is to encourage open conversation, without judgement and to get people speaking with each other about issues that have a profound and considerable impact on society," she continues.

Why Can't We All Just Get Along? asks questions such as:

Describe a personal belief you have questioned.

Why should we understand the opposing side's point of view?

How do you persuade others to consider a new idea?

What rituals do you practice?

What does equal opportunity mean to you?

It's simple to play as each participant rolls the dice and then selects the category in which you are asked to answer a related question. There are 500 questions included that are written so anyone can answer, drawing at times surprising and unique answers. Cranberg notes that Why Can't We All Just Get Along? isn't about winning or losing, but rather about encouraging players to engage, interact and have authentic conversations. "It makes us think about what's important to us individually and does so in a way that's fun disarming and memorable."

Both How Do You See the World?, the new Why Can't We All Just Get Along? games are available at Amazon for a suggested retail price of $24.99. In keeping with the mission of Authentic Agility Games, once the company turns a profit all proceeds with be donated to organizations that advance education and entrepreneurial initiatives. According to Cranberg, "We know that education opens the doors to opportunities and entrepreneurship is one way to enter. If we can empower others, we can change the world."

In conclusion, Cranberg says that whether you want to have deeper conversations in your social circles or really want to connect with your family or colleagues, Why Can't We All Just Get Along? will spark the conversation and is an ideal gift for a friend, spouse, loved one or co-worker. She also noted that a third game is set to be introduced next year.

