Why Carolina Meadows Went Viibrant

CARRBORO, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina based Continuing Care Retirement Community, Carolina Meadows, was searching for a means to improve communication and engagement within their community. The starting point for them was digital signage. The software they were utilizing was "complex and time-consuming to manage." Carolina Meadows' goal was to find a software provider that would simplify the process of inputting and updating information to be displayed throughout their campus. Their research led them to Viibrant. While exploring Viibrant's solutions, the Carolina Meadows leadership team realized that Viibrant had so much more to offer than just digital signage. With a myriad of solutions ranging from a resident engagement portal to a voice technology integration with Amazon's Alexa, Viibrant provides everything communities need to help residents and staff connect. The user-friendly interface for residents and the robust offering of solutions helped solidify Carolina Meadows' decision to move forward with Viibrant. Implementation has already begun with more than 10 TVs placed throughout the community broadcasting digital signage. As Carolina Meadows looks to the new year, they plan to further improve communications with residents by implementing additional aspects of Viibrant's solutions.

At Viibrant we believe in the crawl-walk-run approach: gradually introducing technology within communities. Carolina Meadows embodies this mindset by starting with digital signage and planning to expand with additional solutions in 2020. Residents and staff will have an opportunity to familiarize themselves with each stage of implementation instead of having to master it all at once. Viibrant has seen a greater adoption rate in communities that embrace a crawl-walk-run mentality.

About Viibrant:

Viibrant is a resident engagement platform for senior living communities. Viibrant simplifies the completion of tasks such as making dining reservations, completing event registration, and submitting service requests. Viibrant's solutions encourage connection and engagement through an easy-to-use dashboard that manages all of your solutions from digital signage and inhouse TV, to mobile apps, web portals, and kiosks around the community. Learn more about Viibrant at https://www.viibrant.com

About Carolina Meadows:

Carolina Meadows empowers people to live healthier, more active and more joyful lives through lifelong learning and integrative health and wellness. Residents choose from a wide range of accommodations from spacious apartments to villas. A vibrant, inclusive community. Learn more about Carolina Meadows at https://carolinameadows.org

VIIBRANT CONTACT INFORMATION:

Viibrant, Inc.

Peyton Ware

Director of Communications

O: (984)234-5292

peyton@viibrant.com

SOURCE Viibrant

Related Links

https://www.viibrant.com

