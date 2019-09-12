Why Celebs Can't Afford Rehab?

"So often the hardest part of recovery is convincing someone to enter a program," Dr. David Nesenoff, director of Tikvah Lake Recovery explains. "The 10-day program is our secret weapon that can propel one to take that first step and change one's life and future. They may have never agreed to get help if it meant committing to a month or two."

Tikvah Lake Recovery offers in their 10-day program the same personalized one-on-one therapy hours as in their 30 day program, while maintaining its intensity and integrity. "Afterall there's no magic in 30 days or 90 days," says Dr. Jeff Allen, Clinical Director of Tikvah Lake Recovery. "If our 10-day program gets an individual to enter into recovery then that's a life saved, who would never have invested a month to get any treatment at all."

The 10-day program has produced great success for the fast-paced lives who require an accelerated recovery timeline. Phone, WiFi and laptops, that are prohibited in the typical multi-month rehabs, are welcomed at Tikvah Lake to encourage the professional into treatment and to allow their continued connection with family and business.

Other factors that might entice celebs and CEOs is that Tikvah Lake offers ultra private accommodations situated on a remote beautiful 300 acre lake outside of Orlando. There is a private villa, private suites, an executive chef, personal trainer and acupuncturist.

"Perhaps our greatest luxury is that we offer one-on-one therapy all 10-days, with our clinical director and his team." Dr. Nesenoff said. "Group therapy can be very impersonal and doesn't meet the style of those who want a faster, more intense program."

