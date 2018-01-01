Why Changing Your Home's Filters Should be one of the First Things You Do This New Year

Putting off changing your filters means that you could be breathing in harmful contaminates that can severely affect your overall health. Plus, it also limits the efficiency of your HVAC unit, which can not only drive up your energy bill, but it can also the cause of expensive repairs in the future.

Here are some signs to look for when it's time to change your filters:

Seeing more dust than usual

Sneezing frequently

Your AC isn't cooling properly

Your energy bill is higher than usual

The same goes for other filters in your home. Whether you have a refrigerator, under sink or pitcher water filter, the new year is also a great time to double check their status.

Here are some signs to look for when it's time to change your water filter:

Foul tasting water

Murky colored water

Change filter light is red

