Why Comprehensive Travel Insurance Outshines Airline Offered Insurance

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel demand picks up, savvy travelers seek the best protection for their journeys. While airlines may offer travel insurance options, opting for a comprehensive general retail travel insurance policy via comparison sites like Yonder Travel Insurance proves to be a superior choice for travelers facing unforeseen delays, cancellations, and lost baggage, even if traveling domestically.

Limitations of Airline-Provided Travel Insurance

Airlines typically provide limited compensation for delays and cancellations caused by circumstances within their control, such as mechanical issues. Their add-on insurance often lacks extensive covered events and extras you might find elsewhere.

An increase in unruly flight passengers have caused flight delays, emergency landings, and cancellations this year. Airline-offered insurance won't bring much luck in these scenarios. Oftentimes, travelers have to then pay for unexpected hotels and meals while they wait to catch the next flight out. Even if you're flying domestically , your connecting flights could be affected.

These types of delays often cause a domino effect of lost or delayed baggage and force travelers to buy necessary clothing and personal items to get by until their bags can be recovered. Airline insurance might offer a modest reimbursement for lost baggage, but has strict limitations.

Benefits of Comprehensive Retail Travel Insurance

General retail travel insurance policies, like those offered through Yonder Travel Insurance are designed to provide protection not only for your flight, but your entire trip. This includes comprehensive benefits like trip interruption, trip cancellation, medical expense and evacuation, missed connection, lost baggage coverage and more. It ensures travelers aren't left stranded or financially burdened due to unexpected situations.

Unlike airline-specific policies, comprehensive insurance allows travelers to purchase coverage according to their specific needs and insure other travel expenses like prepaid tours, hotels, in addition to airfare. They can also add upgrade options like Cancel for Any Reason, rental car damage coverage, additional baggage coverage and more.

Comprehensive travel insurance often offers higher coverage limits and more flexible reimbursement options. Not only that, but these types of policies offer 24/7 emergency assistance if travelers face a travel or medical emergency during their trip.

"Don't check the box that asks you if you want the airline offered insurance when you book your flight," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance . "Instead, Yonder offers a simple way for travelers to purchase comprehensive coverage in minutes so they can travel with peace of mind."

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

