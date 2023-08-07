Why Comprehensive Travel Insurance Outshines Airline Offered Insurance

News provided by

Yonder Travel Insurance

07 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel demand picks up, savvy travelers seek the best protection for their journeys. While airlines may offer travel insurance options, opting for a comprehensive general retail travel insurance policy via comparison sites like Yonder Travel Insurance proves to be a superior choice for travelers facing unforeseen delays, cancellations, and lost baggage, even if traveling domestically.

Limitations of Airline-Provided Travel Insurance

Airlines typically provide limited compensation for delays and cancellations caused by circumstances within their control, such as mechanical issues. Their add-on insurance often lacks extensive covered events and extras you might find elsewhere.

An increase in unruly flight passengers have caused flight delays, emergency landings, and cancellations this year. Airline-offered insurance won't bring much luck in these scenarios. Oftentimes, travelers have to then pay for unexpected hotels and meals while they wait to catch the next flight out. Even if you're flying domestically, your connecting flights could be affected.

These types of delays often cause a domino effect of lost or delayed baggage and force travelers to buy necessary clothing and personal items to get by until their bags can be recovered. Airline insurance might offer a modest reimbursement for lost baggage, but has strict limitations.

Benefits of Comprehensive Retail Travel Insurance

General retail travel insurance policies, like those offered through Yonder Travel Insurance are designed to provide protection not only for your flight, but your entire trip. This includes comprehensive benefits like trip interruption, trip cancellation, medical expense and evacuation, missed connection, lost baggage coverage and more. It ensures travelers aren't left stranded or financially burdened due to unexpected situations.

Unlike airline-specific policies, comprehensive insurance allows travelers to purchase coverage according to their specific needs and insure other travel expenses like prepaid tours, hotels, in addition to airfare. They can also add upgrade options like Cancel for Any Reason, rental car damage coverage, additional baggage coverage and more.

Comprehensive travel insurance often offers higher coverage limits and more flexible reimbursement options. Not only that, but these types of policies offer 24/7 emergency assistance if travelers face a travel or medical emergency during their trip.

"Don't check the box that asks you if you want the airline offered insurance when you book your flight," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance. "Instead, Yonder offers a simple way for travelers to purchase comprehensive coverage in minutes so they can travel with peace of mind."

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:
Meagan Palmer, Marketing Director
(952-358-6459)
[email protected].com

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance

Also from this source

As Passport Delays Continue, How Does Travel Insurance Help?

How Travel Insurance Can Help You Travel with Peace of Mind During Hurricane Season

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.