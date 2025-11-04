Why Consumer Trust in Foodservice Is Fragile in 2025

New Stampede Culinary Partners Research Reveals Confidence in Restaurants Is High, But Conditional

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of more than 6,400 U.S. consumers finds that while most Americans say they feel confident in restaurants and retail foodservice today, that confidence is increasingly fragile and easily lost.

Graphic provided by Stampede Culinary Partners

According to The State of Consumer Confidence in Restaurant & Retail 2025, 83% of consumers report at least some confidence in foodservice providers, yet nearly one in five describe their trust as "low," "tentative," or "conditional." The research reveals that customer confidence now depends on a small set of factors: consistent service, clear value, and the ability to deliver exactly what's promised. For many consumers, loyalty now hinges on a dependable, quality experience that feels worth the spend.

The data points to a slow erosion of consumer trust, moving away from safety concerns and towards unmet expectations around quality, consistency, and communication.

"The findings make it clear that consumer confidence can no longer be assumed. Trust has to be earned and re-earned with every visit," said Brock Furlong, CEO and President at Stampede Culinary Partners. "As operators and manufacturers navigate rising costs and evolving consumer expectations, insights like these help to clarify where the trust gaps are, and more importantly, how we can close them."

Additional highlights from the study include:

30% of consumers say the restaurant experience is worse today than five years ago.

1 in 3 people are dining out less often than a year ago, while 51% are spending more per visit.

Most respondents cite consistency, service, and transparency as the top drivers of trust.

The research underscores an urgent message for the foodservice industry: consumers are not abandoning dining out, but they're raising the bar and raising their expectations. Businesses that deliver dependable quality and communicate value clearly will be the ones to earn lasting consumer loyalty. The 2025 report also provides actionable insights for restaurant operators, retailers, and supply-chain partners on how to rebuild and protect consumer trust in the year ahead.

Download the full report for The State of Consumer Confidence in Restaurant & Retail 2025 at https://discover.stampedeculinarypartners.com/foodindustryreport/

About Stampede Culinary Partners

Stampede Culinary Partners is an innovative culinary solutions provider serving America's top restaurant chains, leading retail brands, and food distributors. With a commitment to culinary excellence, quality, and food safety, Stampede proudly serves over 500 leading foodservice brands, over 40,000 restaurants, over 60,000 retail stores, and 2,000-plus distributors nationwide. For over 30 years, Stampede has set the standard in culinary innovation and operational excellence. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Illinois, New Mexico, Georgia, and Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers. https://stampedeculinarypartners.com/

MEDIA CONTACT: SETH WAITE

STAMPEDE MEDIA LINE: (479) 466-0363

[email protected]

SOURCE Stampede Culinary Partners, Inc.