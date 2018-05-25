Why Couples are Stripping Down for Revealing Photos

NORTH WALES, Pa., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allebach Photography expanded their studio this month for the fast-growing photography niche, Couples Boudoir. This hot new trend involves people in love stripping down together for the camera.

Couple Having Fun at Allebach Photography Couples Boudoir session by Allebach Photography

"Couples are booking Allebach Photography to reconnect and level up their relationships. Life gets busy. People lose sight of what is important. So we focus on what they love about each other. Imagine being photographed in your underwear. It's an adventure. They laugh and have the time of their life! For many, this is relationship changing. They leave with a stronger bond than when they arrived," said Mike Allebach, Owner of Allebach Photography

Couples Boudoir is expected to triple over the next year. The experience starts with hair & makeup at the Allebach Photography studio. Then the couple gets photographed for an hour. Every couple gets to design artwork for their home or bedroom following the portrait session.

"People proudly display this wall art in their bedrooms as a reminder of their love. I can't think of a better investment into a relationship," says Mike.

Allebach Photography opened in 2006. For 10 years the business focused on photographing tattooed brides. Allebach Photography upholds their value as an inclusive place for families of all backgrounds. Known for tattooed, LGBTQ and offbeat weddings, the company expanded into Personal Branding Headshots and Couples Boudoir in 2014. For more information, please visit http://www.allebachphotography.com

