Why Delivery Truck Accidents Are On the Rise

Delivery truck drivers, whose services are more in demand than ever, are entitled to financial compensation when their essential duties result in accidents, injury or even death says Stephenson Rife, LLP

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly industrialized, on-demand society, the trucking sector is seeing record demand. With an increase in truckers, trips and cargo hitting America's interstates and backstreets, an increase in delivery truck accidents is sure to follow. Studies show that trucking accidents have shot up at least 33% in the past decade. With this dangerous boom in perilous incidents that can cause injury or even death, drivers have never been more at risk of being victimized by accidents involving delivery trucks and/or large vehicles.

Noted Attorney Brady Rife: Innocent Victims of Truck Accidents Shouldn't Suffer

"Truck drivers are feeling the pressure from their big corporations to cut corners, take shortcuts and more, all in the name of making the delivery," says Brady Rife, founding attorney of the Stephenson Rife law firm. "Why should innocent drivers suffer for their carelessness? We make sure that justice is served and all dues are paid."

Victims of these tragic accidents can often find it difficult to stand their own against the imposing power of big trucking insurance companies and business sponsors. Hundreds of innocent victims have won cases, earned justice and received millions of dollars in compensation.

Attorneys at Stephenson Rife Stand for Delivery Truck Accident Victims

Rife goes on to lambast insurance companies and others who take advantage of victims of truck accidents. "The less you say to them, the better. They look for every opportunity to cut costs for themselves and dodge responsibility for the accidents they need to own up to and pay out for. Stephenson Rife's lawyers are more than happy to stand in the line of fire for these victims and take the heat so that they can relax and rest after their ordeals while still getting their financial compensation."

Many potential clients may not know that according to Indiana law, time is of the essence when filing claims, as wrongful death and/or personal injury claims will not be heard past the 2-year statute of limitations.

About Stephenson Rife, LLP

Handling the challenges associated with a delivery truck accident is where the Indiana-based truck accident lawyers at Stephenson Rife excel. They have been helping clients of difficult cases recover from devastating accidents by getting clients the compensation they deserve.

