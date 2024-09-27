Why Did a Canadian CEO Found His Electric Motorcycle Business in China?

China.org.cn

Sep 27, 2024, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

How can we maintain cleanliness while still enjoying the thrill, fun, and speed of riding motorcycles? Nathan Siy from Canada has dedicated himself to finding solutions to this challenge. Having lived in Beijing for 20 years, he founded Evoke, an electric motorcycle company. Join our host, Devinder, as we delve into Nathan's entrepreneurial path in China.

https://youtu.be/aUquXpdcwuk

