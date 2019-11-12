Why Did a Kansas City Dealership Pay $3,695 for a $10 Domain Name?

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For 31 years, a Kansas City dealership has been known as C & S Capital Corporation with Dave's Auto Sales dealerships in St. Joseph and Warrensburg, Missouri and KC Cars 4 Less in Kansas City. In a bid to make certain that one name reflects what they do, the owners bought a new domain name and changed the moniker for all locations to Complete Auto Sales. The new domain name has changed from DriveHomeHappyNow.com to www.CompleteAutos.com.

Complete Autos is a one-stop dealership for car needs. Customers can buy reliable used vehicles that have been examined and repaired through the service center, get in-house financing, and insure the car on site. The business even rents cars. As a buy-here pay-here dealership, they specialize in helping people with no credit and bad credit. Although anyone is welcome.

"We want our name to reflect what we are about," said co-owner Dustin Stock. "We offer a complete solution: vehicles, financing, insurance, and maintenance all in one place."

It's important to note that Complete Autos owners paid this high fee for a domain name, not a website. Many domain names can be purchased on places such as GoDaddy for as little as $10. Domain names with broad and generic terms can sell for crazy amounts of money. For example: Whiskey.com sold for $3.1 million in 2014. More recently, Super.com sold for $1.2 million in February this year.

In addition to securing their coveted new domain name, Complete Autos management launched an entirely new website.

"There is a new look and feel to everything," Stock said. "It's not so dated looking. It was time. Our customers deserve a better experience on the website. It's easier to quickly find what they need under one name."

C & S Capital Corporation is also well-known in the community they serve for their philanthropic efforts. Staff regularly visits local schools to read to students, hand out pajamas for Christmas, and has donated land and water service for a community garden to benefit immigrant families. None of that will change, but Stock wants the community to know that they are still involved—with a different name.

To celebrate acquiring their new domain name and fresh website, Complete Autos management is offering existing customers a special friends and family referral bonus program throughout November 2019.

Call Complete Autos at (913) 621-3200 for more information. Better yet, visit www.CompleteAutos.com

If you would like more information about this topic, contact Dustin Stock at (913) 621-3200 or 229001@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Complete Autos

