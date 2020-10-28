Why District 5 Needs a Pro-Tenant Advocate Like Vallie Brown

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco's housing crisis has been a reality too big to ignore for decades now. It's a local issue that's become so infamous that, chances are, nearly every person in the entire country is aware of it to some degree. And that's even before the Covid-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the world economy and exacerbated an already serious issue.

Even without Covid-19, however, the changing face of the world economy – including the rise of big tech and the increasing relevance of the gig market – has left San Francisco desperately in need of leaders willing to address the problem. This is especially true in a diverse and historically significant area like District 5.

Of course, it isn't enough to simply be willing to address the problem; competence and experience are also critical. That's why District 5 is in dire need of a pro-tenant advocate like Vallie Brown. Evictions should be controlled and restrictions placed on landlords to ensure tenants' rights are protected.

Who Is Vallie Brown?

Vallie Brown is a candidate for Supervisor of San Francisco's District 5. Born in Utah, Vallie Brown experienced extreme poverty for much of her youth, having been forced to move constantly throughout her childhood. Vallie Brown's own experiences, including evictions, shaped who she is both as a person and as a political candidate, giving her a unique perspective on tenants' rights and a strong conviction to fight for people who have struggled in the same way she has.

Why Does District 5 Need Her?

All of San Francisco struggles with the ongoing housing crisis. District 5 is no exception; the area requires a supervisor who will work to expand tenant protections, while also increasing employment opportunities for lower-income residents. Vallie Brown has worked towards these goals for decades, including during her previous term as Supervisor. She has pushed hard for the construction of more affordable housing, as well as rent control and renter protections. Going forward, her plan once assuming office is to focus on getting people off the streets while identifying new options for supportive housing.

While other candidates will claim to be pro-tenant, only Vallie Brown has the record and experience to fight for the rights of the lower income residents of District 5. Under the leadership of Vallie Brown, tenants facing eviction would have a strong proponent. Also, under Vallie Brown, evictions would be reduced, particularly illegal ones caused by a lack of oversight on landlords.

Media Contact:

Derek Jansen

415-363-0415

[email protected]

SOURCE Vote Vallie Brown Supervisor District 5