Why do health insurance companies take so long to pay out?

News provided by

Doug Terry Law

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Doug Terry explains When will my health insurance payout?

EDMOND, Okla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health insurance companies frequently delay payments on valid claims in order to boost their own profits, according to Doug Terry Law, a law firm specializing in health insurance law.

"Health insurers have a fiduciary duty to their customers to process claims in a timely manner," said Doug Terry, founder of Doug Terry Law. "Yet we often see insurers stall payments for months through repetitive requests for unnecessary medical records and other documents."

This tactic, known as "delay, deny, and defend," allows insurers to hold onto money that should go toward customers' medical bills. The firms invest these funds and earn interest during the delay period. A single delayed claim of $50,000 could generate $2,500 in interest over 3 months. Multiply that across thousands of customers and millions of claims, and the profits add up quickly.

"Health insurance companies should not benefit financially from delaying access to care or delaying payments for their members," Terry said. "It's unethical and can have serious consequences on people's health and financial well-being.

Terry advised customers of health insurance companies to be on alert for improper denials or delays of their claims. Some warning signs include:

  • Requests for the same medical records multiple times. Insurers often ask for records they already have as a stalling tactic.
  • Denials due to "lack of medical necessity" without a clear explanation. This is a common excuse used when there is no legitimate reason to deny a claim.
  • Long lag times between claim submission, requests for more information, and final determination. Most claims should be processed within 30 to 60 days. Anything longer is a red flag.
  • Pressure to accept less than the full amount owed. Insurers may offer a reduced payout to settle the claim and avoid paying the remaining balance. Customers should insist on the full, correct amount.

If faced with any of these situations, Terry recommended consulting with a health insurance attorney to determine appropriate next steps, which could include filing an appeal with the insurance commissioner or pursuing legal action. No one should have to fight their insurance company to access the benefits they've paid for, Terry said. But when that fight becomes necessary, customers have advocates and legal protections on their side.

About Doug Terry Law:
After 25 years practicing in a larger firm, Doug Terry chose to open his own practice in Oklahoma. He brings his wealth of knowledge and his skills as a litigator to bear for his clients in matters of insurance bad faith, personal injury cases, and class actions.

Doug has the distinction of being awarded a Martindale-Hubbell "AV Preeminent" rating from his peers in the legal community. He has also been selected as an Oklahoma Super Lawyer.

If you've been wrongfully denied by your insurance company for a legitimate claim, then your insurer may have acted in bad faith. You don't have to accept an insurance company's decision. Contact Doug at 405-463-6362 and speak to an advocate who will set things right.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Doug Terry Law

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.