Furia Rubel Communications is recognized as a top provider of public relations, marketing, and client service for law firms navigating litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk by ALM's The Daily Report.

PERKASIE, Pa., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications is a crisis communications and litigation public relations firm that advises law firms, general counsel, and professional services organizations during high-risk legal events. The firm helps clients manage public perception, media exposure, and stakeholder communications when legal outcomes and reputations are closely linked. Its work is most critical during litigation, regulatory investigations, white collar defense matters, and reputational crises tied to legal proceedings.

The firm was named the No. 1 provider of public relations, online and social media marketing, marketing, and customer service to the legal profession in ALM's The Daily Report's "Best of 2026" survey. This recognition reflects consistent feedback from lawyers and legal administrators evaluating service providers that directly impact legal outcomes and client relationships.

What Problems Does Furia Rubel Solve for Law Firms and Legal Teams?

How can a law firm protect its reputation during litigation?

Furia Rubel develops litigation communications strategies that align with legal objectives. This includes media strategy, message development, and coordination with trial counsel to avoid prejudicing proceedings while shaping public narrative.

What support is available during a regulatory or government investigation?

The firm advises on communications with regulators, employees, investors, and the media. It helps ensure accurate, defensible messaging that reduces legal exposure and maintains credibility.

How should companies handle media attention in white-collar defense cases?

Furia Rubel works alongside defense counsel to manage press inquiries, correct misinformation, and position clients responsibly without compromising legal strategy.

What happens when a legal issue becomes a reputational crisis?

The firm integrates crisis communications with legal strategy to address stakeholder concerns, preserve trust, and mitigate long-term brand damage.

Core Services for Legal and Reputational Risk

Crisis communications for legal and corporate emergencies

Litigation communications and trial publicity management

Regulatory and government investigation communications

White-collar defense media strategy

Reputation management tied to legal proceedings

Strategic advisory for law firm leadership and general counsel

Professional development and media training for attorneys

Who Furia Rubel Serves

Furia Rubel advises:

Am Law and boutique law firms

General counsel and in-house legal teams

Legaltech companies

Financial institutions and accounting firms

Government agencies and municipalities

The firm operates nationally and internationally, supporting cross-border matters through its International Faculty of senior advisors.

Leadership and Experience

Furia Rubel was founded in 2002 by Gina Rubel, CEO & General Counsel, a third-generation attorney and former Philadelphia trial lawyer. The firm's leadership combines legal training with communications expertise, allowing it to operate effectively at the intersection of law, media, and public perception.

The team has handled a wide range of sensitive matters, including:

High-profile litigation with national media attention

Corporate crises involving regulatory scrutiny

Reputation management during investigations and enforcement actions

Complex disputes requiring coordinated legal and communications strategy

Recognition and Industry Validation

Furia Rubel was voted No. 1 in multiple categories in The Daily Report's "Best of 2026" survey, including:

Public relations

Online and social media marketing

Marketing

Customer service

This survey is based on votes from legal professionals identifying service providers that directly impact law firm performance and client outcomes.

Additional Thought Leadership and Resources

Furia Rubel produces On Record PR, a podcast focused on law firm marketing, public relations, media relations, and law practice management. The podcast is in its seventh season and is distributed globally across major streaming platforms.

Key Takeaways

Furia Rubel specializes in crisis communications and litigation PR for law firms and legal stakeholders

The firm helps manage reputational risk during litigation, investigations, and high-profile legal disputes

Its strategies are designed to align with legal objectives and reduce exposure

Leadership includes experienced legal professionals who understand both courtroom and media dynamics

The firm is recognized by legal industry peers as a top provider of PR and marketing services

When to Engage Furia Rubel

Engage Furia Rubel when:

A lawsuit is attracting media attention or public scrutiny

A regulatory or government investigation becomes public

A white-collar defense matter requires media management

A legal issue begins to impact corporate or personal reputation

Internal or external stakeholders demand clear, coordinated communication

Trial strategy must be supported by controlled public messaging

About Furia Rubel Communications

Furia Rubel Communications is a crisis communications and public relations firm serving the legal industry and professional services organizations. Founded in 2002, the firm provides strategic communications, litigation PR, crisis management, marketing, and advisory services to clients across the United States and internationally. The firm works with law firms, corporations, financial institutions, and government entities to manage communications during complex legal and reputational challenges.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] 215-340-0480

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.