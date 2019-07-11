ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who hasn't scratched their head while trying to understand why a family member, coworker, friend or stranger did something inexplicable? For instance, why a business associate suddenly tells you about the affair they are having or why the neighbor, who seemed perfectly OK last weekend, just killed himself.

In Why Do People Act That Way? (And What Can I Do About It?), a new book from Fifty20 Communications, Dr. Myke Merrill answers questions such as those using concepts he developed over the past quarter of a century.

Dr. Myke draws on the insights he learned as a counselor, small business owner, executive, pastor, college instructor, husband, father, friend, world traveler, teacher, organizational director, and a constantly curious thinker to develop the concepts in Why Do People Act That Way?

In an interview, he can answer such questions as:

What practical skills help people navigate difficult situations and relationships?

What are the five basic emotional systems human beings experience and why is it important to know about them?

What does he mean by the four complexes of the mind? How do they shape the way people interpret reality?

How do you know how to respond when someone says or does something that makes you scratch your head?

Praise for Why Do People Act That Way?

"Using fascinating real-life scenarios sprinkled throughout the book, the reader is drawn in and helped to perceive reality in a new way." -- Dan Riemenschneider, Ph.D. in family ecology.

"Understanding why people act the way they do can help make a good organization a great one. Your business can only be better when you understand your customers, staff, and coworkers." -- Michelle Frechette Ames, author of A Good Firm Handshake and Other Essential Business Tips.

Dr. Myke has authored 22 books and training manuals and was a panelist on the national television show "Ask the Pastor" for 18 years. He has a master's of divinity degree from Asbury Theological Seminary, and a doctor of ministry degree from Northeastern Seminary, where he wrote his dissertation, "The Five Basic Emotions: A New Systems Approach." He has traveled worldwide for training and educational development in over 20 countries, and speaks or reads eight languages.

