Why Do Some NFL Stadiums Give Their Home Team an Edge?

SAINT JULIAN'S, Malta, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time2play.com wanted to know why some NFL teams have an advantage at home. Following a wild first week of the season, it decided to examine 12 of the most interesting venues in the NFL to see what sets them apart from the competition. Find the full report here: https://time2play.com/blog/unique-nfl-stadiums

The Time2play team researched the 12 NFL stadiums it thought offered home teams an x-factor. It compared playing conditions, fan amenities, and crowd behavior with team performance at home to determine what actually makes a difference.

Top 12 NFL stadiums that give their teams an edge

At $5.5 billion, Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium is the world's most expensive stadium: Adjusted for inflation, 649 Lambeau Fields could be built for the same cost as one SoFi Stadium.

Green Bay Packers fans face a 30-year wait for season tickets, the longest in the NFL: Packers fans are among the most loyal in the NFL. A fan wishing to buy season tickets faces a 30-year wait behind 137,000 others.

Seattle's Lumen Field is so loud the fans once caused a magnitude-2 earthquake to register: The stadium's unusual design helps to amplify sound and bounce it back onto the field.

AT&T Stadium in Dallas sets the record for NFL regular-season crowd: Thanks to the addition of 25,000 standing room spaces, the Cowboys played in front of 105,121 fans - an NFL record.

Miami Dolphins play in the NFL's hottest stadium: Teams visiting Miami are faced with the hottest playing conditions in the NFL. Day games are subject to the sun and humidity of south Florida.

