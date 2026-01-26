Why Doctors Are the New Must-Have in Healthcare Marketing, According to Dr. Danielle Kelvas, MD

Building trust and credibility in a market full of misinformation is more critical than ever.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare & Wellness companies are facing more scrutiny than ever. From medical claims and data integrity to the rapid spread of misinformation, everyone—patients, providers, investors, and regulators—is paying closer attention.

To navigate these challenges, a growing number of industry leaders are turning to a new solution: putting healthcare providers in charge of their marketing. The idea, known as medical-led marketing, is simple: bring licensed medical professionals into senior marketing roles, often with the title of Chief Medical Marketing Officer. This approach grounds a company's brand strategy in the realities of clinical practice, ensuring that messaging is accurate, responsible, and compliant. Without that medical perspective, it's easy to get things wrong.

Dr. Danielle Kelvas , MD, a physician and the current Medical Marketing Officer for multiple organizations, sees this shift as a direct response to the need for trust and accuracy in how we talk about health.

"Marketing decisions in healthcare carry real consequences," says Kelvas. "When messaging is informed by clinical training and day-to-day patient care, it becomes more precise, more credible, and ultimately more effective."

Traditional marketing often works wonders in other industries, relying on consumer data to build compelling brand stories. But in the world of medicine and health, that approach can fall short if it's missing professional medical context.

This gap can lead to trouble with regulators, lose the respect of other clinicians, and damage a company's reputation with an increasingly savvy public. According to Kelvas, we've seen this happen repeatedly, when companies rush to launch a product and grow their audience.

"Benefits may be overstated, scientific language misused, patient stories presented without context, or normal life experiences framed as medical conditions," Kelvas explains. That's the kind of thing that not only attracts unwanted attention from regulators but also destroys trust with healthcare professionals who are trained to spot flimsy evidence.

"Healthcare professionals and patients are quick to recognize when claims feel exaggerated or unsupported," Kelvas adds. "Once that credibility is gone, it's incredibly hard to get it back. It affects everything from professional relationships to whether anyone will use your product."

A physician-led approach flips the script. It weaves clinical and regulatory know-how directly into the marketing process—from initial campaigns to educational materials. The focus shifts to using evidence-based language and being transparent, making sure every message is accurate, relatable, and genuinely helpful. This is especially true for startups, which can be particularly vulnerable when they lack medical insight. Founders can get so focused on a product's features that they miss how it will fit into the lives of patients or the workflows of providers.

A doctor in a leadership role helps clarify what the audience truly needs. "I often begin by reviewing and testing the product myself," says Kelvas. "That process uncovers questions and insights that almost always reshape how a company talks about its solution. It shifts the focus from just selling a product to solving a specific problem."

Investors are taking notice, too. Companies with a doctor guiding their messaging are seen as a safer bet, better prepared for regulatory hurdles, and having more believable plans for growth. This can make a real difference when it comes to securing funding, partnerships, or even acquisition deals. For established brands, adding medical leadership can help shift their reputation from just another vendor to a trusted clinical partner. When that happens, trust deepens, relationships with providers become more collaborative, and the brand stands out as a recommended solution.

This approach is more important than ever with the explosion of health content on social media, through influencers, and even from AI. Having a physician on the marketing team acts as a critical filter, making sure new content is scientifically sound and ethically responsible.

Looking ahead, Kelvas expects this to become the new standard. "In healthcare, credibility isn't optional," she says. "Good marketing should inform and empower people to make better decisions. When it does that, it builds trust and drives sustainable growth."

