Why Does Armourgenix Use L-Glutamine in Their Recovery Formula?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since their inception, Armourgenix has been creating the latest in sports nutrition supplements, in the form of powders, gummies, and shakes. Armourgenix puts supplemental health at the forefront of their products, with ingredients that support fitness-focused nutrition, as well as holistic wellness. Their products are both natural and heavily researched, with options for vegan and gluten-free products, and all of their products are non-GMO and contain a generous dose of high-quality hemp complex.

One of the specialized ingredients featured in Armourgenix's recovery powder is the amino acid, L-Glutamine. L-Glutamine is well-known in the fitness world, especially weight training, for its ability to help build muscle and boost energy levels. L-Glutamine is a building block for producing protein within the body because it is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. It is also the most common amino acid in the body, it helps to make up more than 20% of the entire human body and comprises more than 60% of all skeletal muscle. This means that energy that the body gets from L-Glutamine goes directly to skeletal muscles, helping to keep workouts going, and allowing muscles to keep getting stronger.

L-Glutamine is considered both a "non-essential" amino acid. This means that it can be made in the body, but it can also be taken as a supplement, either because the body is not making enough on its own, or because it is necessary to sustain a high level of performance. Because L-Glutamine is fuel for muscles, it is an important source of energy while the muscles are most active. This makes it vital for people who exercise often and focus on building muscle.

But this amino acid has another major benefit; in addition to providing energy to muscles and cells, L-Glutamine, like many aminos, has been shown to have a positive effect on the gut environment, or microbiome. The microbiome is a complex ecosystem that has an impact on not only digestion and other stomach functions, but on the overall health of the human body.

By helping support the complex system of micro bacteria that live inside the human intestinal tract, L-Glutamine helps bolster the immune system. The gut is considered to be the largest bodily component of the immune system, producing most of the body's immune defense.

Combining the very best in sports nutrition ingredients, and including clinically proven, and industry vetted ingredients like their hemp complex powder allows Armourgenix to produce health and fitness products that deliver what they promise. Armourgenix has had great success selling their products online, through their website, https://www.armourgenix.com , and the brand's shakes, gels, and powdered supplements will be available on a larger scale starting as soon as April 2020.

