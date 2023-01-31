Why Does Sanitation Have to Be So Smelly?

Soul Wipe Is Challenging the Need for Harsh, Nauseating Sanitation Solutions Through Natural, Essential Oil and Crystal-Infused Wipes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The desire to be sanitary is an old one. But the pandemic has raised cleanliness (and the awareness of cleanliness) to new heights. Individuals are aware of the impact that comes from touching a doorknob at a public restaurant or spending an hour with a friend indoors.

This has led to the increased use of mobile sanitation solutions. Hand sanitizer, face masks, and alcohol wipes have all become par for the course since 2020. Unfortunately, this has led to a side effect of emotional and psychological unhealthiness that is a mini-crisis all unto itself.

In early 2022, WHO reported that the pandemic had triggered an increase of 25% in the prevalence of depression and anxiety across the globe. In December of that year, Pew Research Center reported that 41% of U.S. adults , in particular, had "experienced high levels of psychological distress at least once since the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak." The stress was linked to multiple factors, including loneliness, poor sleep, and anxiety.

Entrepreneur and founder of Soul Wipe, Monica Rodriguez Dean, has connected a large part of this associated stress to the intense and unpleasant smells of physical sanitation. "I remember thinking to myself, 'Why does being safe have to be so smelly?'" Dean recalls. "Why do these necessary daily rituals have to be stressful and emotionally exhausting? Why can't there be times of ease?"

In response, Dean created her innovative sanitation wipes. Each product combines calming essential oils with different crystals to balance chakras and relax the body. The concept reclaims a mundane, stress-associated activity and turns it into a quick, simple source of tranquility throughout everyone's busy days.

Dean understands that time comes at a premium for many, "If being a parent has taught me one thing, it's that you need to work with the time that you have. I was in search of a quick moment to surrender, to take a long breath and center myself, even as I navigated hectic schedules and worrisome environments. Soul Wipe is that solution. It's a way to restore peace and center your soul …even while you're wiping your hands."

