Why Dubai is So Fly, According to FlightHub and JustFly

What else can you expect to see in this sandy city?

Bugati Taxis

Supercar Traffic Jams

Gold SUVs

Lamborghini Police Cars

Gold iPads

Here's the rest of the insanely luxurious list.

Feel the Culture

Dubai is for everyone. But don't take it from us. Ask anyone from one of the nearly 200 nationalities living there. It brings a new meaning to cosmopolitan. The music, food and fashion reflect a multicultural spirit.

And that's no surprise. 85 percent of Dubai's residents are from other countries. The city hasn't lost its Islamic values. But it's more liberal than the rest of the UAE. This makes it a top choice for expats.

Be Adventurous in Dubai

The Arabian desert is ideal for adventure.

Dubai's Arabian desert is ideal for adventure. Where else can you go dirt biking, sand surfing, deep sea diving and on a desert safari from the same place? Did we mention there's an indoor ski resort too? It's almost 90 feet tall and nearly 23,000 square meters.

Here are a few more activities to get your adrenaline pumping:

Skydive

Flyboard

Ride a quad (or a camel) through the desert

Drive a dune buggy

Go on a mountain safari

Go deep sea fishing

Ride the Al Qudra Cycling Trail

Race a high speed super car

Drift away in a hot air balloon

Gaze Up at Dubai's Architecture

Architecture Dubai Marina Skyline

Nowhere in the world has skyscrapers and views like Dubai. The cityscape is like something out of a futuristic movie. It's home to the Burj Khalifa—tallest freestanding structure on Earth.

The Dubai Marina also features 4 of the world's tallest residential buildings. And let's not forget the sail shaped Burj AL Arab. It's one of the world's tallest and most iconic hotels.

Architecture in this city is on another level, literally.

Fun fact: The Burj Khalifa is nearly 2720 feet tall. It almost doubles New York City's Empire State Building and has 163 floors.

Hit the Beach

We know. A few seconds ago, we were all about skyscrapers. Oh my. How times have changed. Dubai is much more than tall fancy buildings. It's also a dream destination for beach lovers.

The temperature ranges from 32°C (90°F) to 49°C (120°F). It's sunny for more than 80 percent of the year. And thanks to land reclamation, the coastline is expanding. Turquoise water. Soft sand. Surf culture. Party culture. Dubai has it all.

Get Retail Therapy

Shopping in Dubai is like visiting a café in France. It's a leisurely activity. It hosts two enormous shopping festivals: DSF (Dubai Shopping Festival) and DSS (Dubai Summer Surprises). If you only attend one more festival in your life, make it one of these. Oh. We almost forgot. It's home to the second largest mall in the world too.

Here are some of the prizes to be won at the DSF and DSS:

Gold

Cash

Luxury cars

The latest tech

New homes

The Mega Malls in Dubai are equally impressive. Some look like palaces. Others feature enormous aquariums and botanical gardens. You'll see several souqs (street markets) as well. Go ahead. Crack open your piggy bank.

You haven't fully experienced Dubai without shopping there.

Eat the Food

Food is central to many Middle Eastern cultures. In some cultures, family and friends even eat from communal plates. They do this to emphasize togetherness and strengthen bonds.

The food in Dubai is as diverse as its people. Taste dishes from anywhere on the globe. And enjoy the fusion cuisine as well. You'll be glad you did. Save room for the food festivals and pop up restaurants too.

See Dubai's Art

Dubai's art scene is growing fast. New artists, art fairs and collectors are popping up everywhere. Make sure to check out the classy art galleries in the financial district.

Looking for something humbler (read: more rugged)? Head to Alserkal Avenue. It's the best place to be for arts and culture.

One last thing–don't forget to stop by the Dubai Design District. It's filled with art. And it's great for eating, shopping and getting inspired.

What's the most impressive thing about Dubai? It's innovation.

See the Future

In the early 1990s, Dubai was mostly desert. Since then, it's become a futuristic mega city. Its expansive subway system is automated, with no conductors. It's overrun with giant state-of-the-art buildings.

And here's the kicker. By 2020, there'll be a new big man on campus—The Dubai Creek Tower. It will far surpass the Burj Khalifa in height.

But wait, there's more. The Dubai Creek Tower will also house the world's largest mall. That's not one, but two world record holding structures in one. Mind blown.

Dubai is also home to the Museum of the Future. At its inception, there were two goals. The first was to make this building the most technologically advanced of its kind. The second was to make Dubai the tech hub of the Middle East. We think they're off to a good start.

That's not all. There are plans for a robot police force. They want to make hovering taxis a reality. And they intend to build a super speedy Hyperloop train system. It's like a real-life version of the Sims.

Experience Dubai's Nightlife

We've said it before. Dubai is more liberal than other UAE cities. And its nightlife is living proof. The party scene resembles its population. It's extremely diverse. And there's something for everyone.

Chill out at beach clubs. Party all night in pulsing temples. Drink and dance from rooftop lookouts. The options are seemingly endless. The City of Gold is also a huge concert destination. And of course, there are laid-back shisha lounges everywhere.

Dubai is a super city and fantasy wrapped in one. It's innovative, imaginative and growing fast. We hope this article gives you an idea of how incredible this city is. But it's better to see it for yourself.

This article was syndicated in part from: https://www.justfly.com/blog/dubai-the-best-city-in-the-entire-world/

SOURCE FlightHub

