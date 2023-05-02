Why Every Step of the Supplement Manufacturing Process Matters

VemoHerb's Premium Line of Herbal Supplements Comes From a Meticulous Process That Leaves No Stone Unturned

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dietary supplements are an unpredictable area of the health and wellness world. In the U.S., while the FDA does help regulate supplements and their labels, they don't formally approve each product. Other areas of the world have varying levels of strictness, leaving it up to consumers to decipher which brands are safe and effective options.

This irregularity is why VemoHerb controls and optimizes every step of the supplement manufacturing process. "Our slogan is 'premium quality for all,'" says company co-owner Vasil Zlatev. "We can't guarantee that promise without carefully overseeing every step of the process."

In pursuit of this standard, VemoHerb has spent over twenty years developing a closed-loop production cycle. From extraction to finished goods, VemoHerb's veteran team of professionals watch over every step of the supplement production process.

This starts with R&D. The Bulgarian brand's in-house lab invests in understanding why each herb or botanical is good for the human body. They study cutting-edge extraction methods, optimal dosage, and the best ways to combine natural ingredients for a synergistic effect.

From there, the brand brings in raw materials consisting of top-quality wild-grown herbs. These are gathered at specific phases of growth in ecologically clean regions. Once on-site, the team dries and stores the herbs following strict technological requirements to guarantee preservation. They use their know-how technology to extract the highest content of each active ingredient, which they then turn into products using their own equipment and machinery. Everything is ISO, HACCP, FSSC, and GMP certified and manufactured according to strict European Union standards and regulations.

The end result of this labor of love is an elite line of vegan supplements featuring extremely high potency, clean ingredients, and precise standardization. In a supplement world filled with inconsistencies, VemoHerb is setting a new standard for safety, precision, and efficacy.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

Media Contact:

Deyana Zdravkova

International Marketing & Sales Services

Vemo 99 LTD

88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;

Phone: +359 2 931 66 21

[email protected]

SOURCE VemoHerb