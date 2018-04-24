Why Everyone Should Consider Becoming an Art Collector

According to Jim Hollenbeck, Curator of TooGays.com, "People are realizing that purchasing original art can be affordable and fun, not to mention a good investment. Big box art at stores like Ikea and Pottery Barn can often be just as expensive as buying a truly unique piece that reflects your personal taste and that you won't find in someone else's home."

Hollenbeck offers this simple advice for building your own art collection:

Start out small. Perhaps at a street fair, local art show, or even a yard sale. Know your budget. Believe it or not, $100 can actually go a long way with a new artist. Or if you are ready for something that is more of an investment, even $500 can sometimes buy an original piece from a known artist. Only buy what you like. Never buy something just because it's a good deal. You should enjoy your purchase and put it on display. Art needs to be seen.

If you're ready to take the next step and buy something substantial, there are some great online resources, like Etsy.com, 1stdibs.com or even our website, TooGays.com, where you can purchase original works of art that are likely to appreciate.

Refer back to tip 3. Buy something you love that makes you happy.

Hollenbeck pointed out another important benefit of buying original art, "When you buy a piece of original art, you are becoming a 'patron of the arts' supporting creativity and likely leaving something that will become part of your legacy, appreciated by others for many years to come."

