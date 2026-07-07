Why Glove Shoes Have Taken Over the Runway

Softstar Shoes Creates Comfortable Fashion Made in the USA

PHILOMATH, Ore., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glove Shoes have emerged en masse at 2026 spring fashion shows. In a genre known for towering heels and stiff structured glam footwear, it is notable that the haute couture crowd is embracing the minimalistic throwbacks so wholeheartedly this summer. Characterized by clean lines, flat soles, and soft leather that flexes with the foot, glove shoes offer a simple yet sophisticated alternative.

Softstar Ballerine flats are available with a leather sole and can be customized in thousands of color combinations. Softstar's leather-soled Dash RunAmocs provides a stylish, ultra-comfortable alternative to everyday sneakers.

Over the last three centuries, the fashion aesthetic importance of footwear has far outweighed the more practical aspects of protection or body mechanics. Shoes have long ago evolved into important fashion foundations (quite literally). Modern shoes convey status, style and culture. It is only after raising generations of podiatrists to treat bunions, hammertoes, plantar fasciitis and other foot deformities that celebrity rebels started attending red carpet functions in sneakers. The fashion designers are taking notice and Elle magazine recently coined glove shoes as the "It" shoe for 2026.

Softstar Shoes, known for its comfortable, healthy design, are made in the USA and offer the most quintessential glove shoe available today. Their bullhide leather sole options combine a glove-like experience not only on the uppers of the shoe but fully encapsulate the foot with a soft yet durable leather sole. Prized by dancers, runners and even trapeze artists for their flexibility and graceful movement, they are now becoming popular as everyday comfortable footwear that works in the workplace and yes, even on the runway.

Bullhide soles can be requested on the popular Softstar Ballerine flats, Dash lace-ups and most recently on their Primal RunAmoc barefoot running shoes. Surprisingly durable, they withstand the rigor of cement and trails and are often described as "gloves for your feet". Aside from unmatched comfort, Softstar enthusiasts tout health benefits from foot strengthening and improved balance. Ranging in price from $190 to $225 they can be customized in hundreds of color combinations for both men and women.

Another benefit of glove shoes is that when paired with soft soles, they provide a high level of sensory feedback, a concept known as proprioception. The soles of our feet have thousands of nerve endings that send signals regarding terrain texture, slope and pressure. Sensory input is heightened in shoe gloves which improves spatial awareness, balance and reduces the risk of trips and falls.

Soft bullhide leather soles are truly unique in the footwear scene, and according to the shoemakers at Softstar – surprisingly complex to make in comparison to their rubber soled counterparts. The soft, unstructured nature of the bullhide soles require a high level of skill to apply the bullhide and trim to perfection. The pliable bullhide leather is sourced from USA tanneries and is durable for most everyday wear. Loyal fans emphasize that pictures cannot capture the unique experience of wearing the Softstar styles which are protective yet offer effortless graceful movement. Many comment the shoes feel like slippers and lament the only issue is that once you have a pair, they are the only shoes they want to wear.

About Softstar Shoes:

Softstar is an employee-owned, certified B Corp that crafts minimal leather footwear in the USA.

Contact:

Anna Lammers

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Softstar Shoes

SOURCE Softstar Shoes