Why Has Dunhuang Become a Global Model for World Cultural Heritage Protection?

News provided by

China.org.cn

18 Dec, 2023, 22:31 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

Continue Reading
Why Has Dunhuang Become a Global Model for World Cultural Heritage Protection?
Why Has Dunhuang Become a Global Model for World Cultural Heritage Protection?

Dunhuang, a crossroads on the ancient Silk Road, once witnessed bustling trade brought to the city by constant fleets of merchants. Dunhuang, a prominent international city in ancient times, was where East and West met, sparking cultural exchange. It stands as a palace of Buddhist art, radiating timeless beauty for millennia. Today, Dunhuang is still vibrant and attracts many tourists every year. What is the secret behind Dunhuang's sustainable development in cultural tourism? In this episode, Pamela Ann Tobey, an anchor for CICG Americas, joins Dr. Duong Bich Hanh, Programme Specialist for Culture of UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, on a journey to Dunhuang in search of answers.

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

How did a seed from Yangling take root in Kazakhstan?

How did a seed from Yangling take root in Kazakhstan?

A news report by China.org.cn: Over 4,000 years ago, Hou Ji, who is said to be the earliest agricultural official in Chinese history, taught people...
O que torna possível o "magnetismo" da economia chinesa?

O que torna possível o "magnetismo" da economia chinesa?

Nos primeiros três trimestres deste ano, o produto interno bruto da China cresceu 5,2% ano a ano, e o volume de importações e exportações alcançou...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.