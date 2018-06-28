Why Infusing Blockchain Technology Into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution is Presenting Unique Growth Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies present unique growth opportunities as AI is clearly becoming an important piece of everyday life. AI in practical terms has become the theory and practice of building machines, applications and devices capable of performing tasks that seem to require intelligence. Innovative and cutting-edge technologies striving to make this a reality include machine learning, artificial neural networks and deep learning. Raising expectations of AI of late is incorporating blockchain technology which is essentially a new filing system for digital information that stores data in an encrypted, distributed ledger format. Because data is encrypted and distributed across many different computers, it enables the creation of tamper-proof, highly robust databases which can be read and updated only by those with permission. An emerging field of AI is concerned with building algorithms which are capable of working with (processing, or operating with) data while it is still in an encrypted state. As any part of a data process which involves exposing unencrypted data represents a security risk, reducing these incidents could help to make things much safer and are expected to increasingly be used in making decisions about whether financial transactions are fraudulent, and should be blocked or investigated. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that it has laid Avant! AI engine infrastructure to handle the GRC - (Gopher Protocol Coin). As previously disclosed, Gopher's exclusive licensor filed a non-provisional patent covering a proprietary GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated Digital Currency as announced on June 19, 2018.



Gopher has equipped its Avant! AI engine with the infrastructure for handling its GRC. The GRC technology covered by Gopher's patent envisions a new, private, secured digital currency that is encapsulated within Gopher's system to be used by Gopher's customers and members. Gopher has now laid the infrastructure within Avant! AI to securely create and secure the GRC. Gopher's GRC is envisioned as a digital currency, created by our radio technology powered by the blockchain system. To power Gopher's own blockchain, it is expected that each Gopher device will have the capability to mine/confirm all transactions that take place with the GRC, or communicate to dedicated mining machines each time a coin is created and a transaction takes place. Avant! AI is the system's manager to ensure secured, reliable production and handling of the GRC.



"GRC is expected to be a highly advanced mechanism with each coin needed to be fully secured with its transaction history for authenticity. Ultimately the coin has to be reliable to be used within Gopher's system as well as outside of the system. Only an advanced AI system is capable of handling a multitude of coins with their related information packets. We are in process of developing Avant! AI to be the brain of this system. We successfully laid the infrastructure for the GRC, which is only the first step. During the next months, it is our goal to enable Avant! with the capability of creating, securing and establishing the blockchain for this new type of digital currency for the benefits of potential users. Avant! is considered Gopher's "child" as we "teach" it to become more knowledgeable and intelligent, handling our technology in wide variety of domains, blockchain digital currency is a major one of them" provided Dr. Rittman, Gopher's CTO. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) this week announced volume production on its 8Gb GDDR6 memory. Built on experience and execution for several generations of GDDR memory, GDDR6 - Micron's fastest and most powerful graphics memory designed in Micron's Munich Development Center - is optimized for a variety of applications that require high performance memory, including artificial intelligence (AI), networking, automotive and graphics processing units (GPUs). Additionally, Micron has worked with core ecosystem partners to ramp GDDR6 documentation and interoperability, enabling faster time to market for designs. GDDR6 enables advanced performance with lower power consumption in Artificial Intelligence - Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning are memory intensive applications that require more bandwidth from memory solutions. GDDR6 delivers the higher bandwidth required to accelerate AI in applications like computer vision, autonomous driving and the many other applications that require this higher bandwidth.



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), the rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company, announced this week that it has signed a 3-year contract to provide its Global Cloud Services Platform (GCSP) and connectivity to an established Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and IoT Solutions enterprise with a network of Retailers, Distributors and Independent Sales Organizations throughout North America. This contract empowers the Global MVNO enterprise to use a single cloud platform to increase their mobile coverage and broadband services, opening opportunities for economic growth in the future. The platform will integrate to their current customer portal and Pareteum will receive monthly recurrent fees for each subscriber as well as connection revenue for their airtime, SMS and voice services.



According to an article published by MarketRealist.com, the growing adoption of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM's) (NYSE: IBM) Watson AI platform is contributing significantly to the company's overall business. Demand for AI across industries compelled the leading tech giant to launch Watson AI, which provides useful insights into complex business problems. IBM offers Watson Health, Watson IoT,1 and Watson Financial Services to its Fortune 500 customer base. Watson Financial Services includes regulatory technology and commercial payment offerings. Large financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are using AI for risk and portfolio optimization. Watson Health, IBM's key driver, has been adopted widely by government agencies and life science and oncology departments. Read the article in full here.



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced this week that the world's top AI supercomputers are all powered by NVIDIA® Tensor Core GPUs, based on a new list of the world's 500 fastest systems. AI supercomputers are uniquely capable of processing both traditional HPC simulations and revolutionary new AI workloads. The new AI supercomputers include the world's fastest system and third-fastest systems, Summit and Sierra, both in the U.S. Tensor Core GPUs also power the fastest supercomputer in Japan, ABCI. The new systems reflect the broader shift to accelerators in the TOP500 list. GPUs now power five out of the world's seven fastest systems, as well as 17 of the 20 most energy efficient systems on the new GREEN500 list. In addition, the majority of computing performance added to the TOP500 list comes from NVIDIA GPUs.



