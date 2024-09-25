BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

As an emerging city of technological innovations, Shenzhen attracts entrepreneurs from around the world. They find Shenzhen is a paradise that can enable them to realize their business visions through technological innovations. Laurent Le Pen, a French entrepreneur, who has two technology companies, is one of them. With continuous innovation in the field of wearables, he is able to create new business and sell products worldwide.

Why is China attractive for international investors to set up tech businesses? With this question in mind, our British host Jay Birbeck visited OMATE in the Nanshan Science and Technology Park of Shenzhen to quest for answers.

https://youtu.be/_Nyro56_Ss8

