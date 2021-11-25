Why It's a Good Idea To Jump on CarGuard's Protection Plan Right Now

LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many customers are perplexed by dealers' lack of enthusiasm in repairing cars under their vehicle service contract. Buyers spend lots of money on a vehicle and are treated like celebrities during the purchase process, but what happens when they show up for service due to wear and tear on their vehicle? When a reoccurring problem cannot be identified or remedied, it can sometimes seem as though the dealership isn't quite as motivated to do the work as one would expect.

Is this a lack of enthusiasm? Or is there a bigger issue? Here's the truth: Warranty work is an administrative hassle for the dealership to manage, and it often pays less. Before any warranty work can begin, the manufacturer must approve it. The turnaround time isn't bad for small issues that aren't generally of any consequence. Before a decision is made on a complex matter, there is always some back and forth. The manufacturer normally pays for cost components based on a somewhat optimistic labor time guide for any given repair. Because of this, the dealership often runs at a loss on labor costs.

The manufacturer conducts warranty audits on all dealers. They'll go over all warranty claims that have been submitted to check if they fulfill the requirements. If this is not the case, the dealer will be charged for the improper repair done. As a result, whenever a customer brings their vehicle in for warranty service, the dealer submits a claim to the manufacturer. If something isn't right, the dealer is responsible for reimbursing the money. Repeated warranty work is a bureaucratic burden and financial inconvenience for dealerships.

Because of this, many car owners are looking to vehicle protection plans like those offered by CarGuard. Customers rely on vehicle protection contract providers like CarGuard Administration to keep their cars in good condition. A breakdown can not only disrupt a customer's life, but it can also create a whirlpool of panic and chaos around their finances if they do not have proper coverage.

This particular vehicle protection provider may not be your typical extended warranty company, according to CarGuard Reviews. Above all, they ensure that customers have access to cutting-edge protection plans that are free of restrictive or limiting conditions. They are conscious of the customer's bottom line rather than only focusing on their own.

CarGuard offers a range of plans to suit every customer's needs and budget. From Platinum Plans that include roadside assistance and a rental car program, all the way through to Flat Rate and Prepaid Maintenance Plans, CarGuard is transparent about the coverage provided.

