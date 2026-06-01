Why Level Setting around Site Technology May Be The Most Overlooked Step in Clinical Trial Planning, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see why level setting is the critical and often skipped foundation of clinical study planning. Attendees will gain insight into the most common disconnects between trial technology planning and site readiness. The featured speakers will discuss where sites are investing in their own technology, and where adding third-party options might be less helpful and more disruptive. Attendees will learn how to strengthen site selection with better questions about existing site technology.

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This webinar reveals how rigorous level setting can bridge the gap between clinical trial design and real-world execution – helping teams reduce friction, accelerate adoption and turn insight into measurable impact. Research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development and Evinova highlights persistent disconnects between how trials are designed and how they are actually carried out. This session explores why effective solution design starts with grounding teams in shared data, aligned definitions and documented constraints before building anything new and how skipping this step may undermine successful study start up and conduct.

Register for the webinar and join Beth Harper, Senior Research Consultant, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; Deena Bernstein, Vice President of Account Development, Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS); Jill Bell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Evinova; and Elisabeth Piault-Louis, Scientific Lead Digital Science, Evinova, for the live webinar on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Why Level Setting around Site Technology May Be The Most Overlooked Step in Clinical Trial Planning.

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