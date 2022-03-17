Why Many Believe the Climbing Lithium Price Rally Should Continue

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Lithium prices have jumped across the board over the past year on the back of heavy demand from the automotive sector, but inside China there is a mad scramble, particularly for carbonate, said Mining.com in a recent article. It said Carbonate continues to soar in 2022 after more than quadrupling in value last year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a battery supply chain researcher and price reporting agency. The mid-March assessment by Benchmark shows battery grade lithium carbonate (EXW China, ≥99.5% Li 2 CO 3 ) averaging $76,700 a tonne. That's up 10% over just two weeks and 95% since the start of the year. In March last year it was trading at $13,400 a tonne. The Wall Street Journal also was optimistic about the future of lithium, saying: "In the U.S. hunt for lithium, an essential component of the batteries that power electric vehicles and cellphones, one big untapped source might be bubbling under a giant lake in Southern California. The U.S. currently imports almost all of its lithium, but research shows large reserves in underground geothermal brines—a scalding hot soup of minerals, metals and saltwater. At California's Salton Sea, three companies, including one owned by Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc., are pushing ahead with plans to do just that. Those efforts are backed by money from governments eager to secure supplies of critical minerals that are key to several modern technologies. Prices of lithium recently rose at their fastest pace in years as supply-chain bottlenecks mounted and demand from electric-vehicle makers." Active Mining Companies in the markets today include China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTCPK: CDSG), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSX-V: SLI), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

The plans could turn this southeastern corner of California into one of the largest producers of what some call "white gold" at a time when most of that material comes from Australia, Chile and China. The geothermal reservoir under the Salton Sea area is capable of producing 600,000 metric tons a year of lithium carbonate, according to estimates from the California Energy Commission. That level of output would surpass last year's global production. Another article from The Wall Street Journal added: "Lithium prices are rising at their fastest pace in years, setting off a race to secure supplies and fueling worries about long-term shortages of a vital ingredient in the rechargeable batteries that power everything from electric vehicles to smartphones. An index of lithium prices from research firm and price provider Benchmark Mineral Intelligence doubled between May and November and is up some 240% for the year. The index is at its highest level in data going back five years."

China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTCPK: CDSG) BREAKING NEWS - CDSG TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN LITHIUM CLAYSTONE PROJECT ADJACENT TO TLC DEPOSIT - China Dongsheng International Inc. (the "Company" or "CDSG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Agreement with American Lithium Minerals Inc., a Nevada based publicly held corporation, whereby CDSG will have the right to earn up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the West End Lithium Project near Tonopah Nevada.

The Company recognizes the massive growth in the global lithium-ion battery market. With the majority of automakers turning towards the production of Electric and Hybrid vehicles, the Lithium battery market grew to 44.49 billion USD in 2021 and is projected to reach 193.13 billion USD by 2028. Just in the last 12 months the demand for Lithium has resulted in a price gain of over 10x for Lithium Carbonate, one of the key components for battery makers.

The West End Lithium Project is located directly adjacent to the growing resource of the Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC") Project of American Lithium Corp. The TLC Project is sedimentary hosted lithium claystone deposit and possesses a NI 43-101 compliant initial resource of 5.37 million tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") in the Measured and Indicated category and 1.76 tonnes LCE in the Inferred category. The West End and TLC Projects are located just 6 miles northwest of the town of Tonopah, Nevada and just 200 miles by road from Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory.

To date, the Lithium at the TLC project appears to be held within relatively near-surface claystones and exploration and drilling continues to expand along a northwest-southeast trend off the main mineralization. The project size compares favorably to the 3.13 million tonnes LCE Proven and Probable Reserves of the Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Deposit located in Humboldt County, about 25 miles from the Nevada-Oregon border. CONTINUED… Read this full release for China Dongsheng International at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cdsg/

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) recently announced the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") has issued the final key state-level permits for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project"). The three approved permits include the Water Pollution Control Permit, Mine Reclamation Permit and Class II Air Quality Operating Permit.

"With the final key state environmental permits in hand, Lithium Americas can begin to advance Thacker Pass towards construction," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. "Thacker Pass provides an opportunity to enable a US-based battery supply chain for the growing electric vehicle market. Our commitment to developing Thacker Pass in the most environmentally responsible way is demonstrated from over a decade of conducting the necessary planning, design and engagement."

American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI) recently announced excellent uranium leach test results from recent work completed at Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization ("ANSTO Minerals") and TECMMINE Mineral Processing Consultants, based in Lima, Peru. These results are from work carried out on uranium mineralization from five of the Company's uranium deposits on the Macusani Uranium Project ("Macusani") in southeastern Peru and confirm excellent extraction, low acid consumption and short leach cycle times.

ANSTO Minerals is a globally respected consultancy with world leading experience in uranium and lithium processing and played a key role in proving the ability to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from Falchani. While COVID 19 caused significant disruption in Australia with delays and closures impacting most businesses including ANSTO, with the situation now improving, the Company anticipates that ANSTO will be a key contributor as the Company looks to update PEAs on Macusani and Falchani and release its maiden PEA on TLC.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSX-V: SLI), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, has reached an agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 23, 2022, with its strategic partner, LANXESS Corporation ("Lanxess"), that streamlines and expedites the plan for development of the first commercial lithium project in Arkansas, which is to be constructed at an operational Lanxess facility in El Dorado, Arkansas (the "Project"). Under the Agreement, Standard Lithium will control all development of the Project leading up to and including the completion of the Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") study. Standard Lithium will hold, at a minimum, a 51% majority equity stake in the Project and may retain as much as 100% of the Project. The Company will also retain 100% ownership of its South West Arkansas Project, all its proprietary extraction technologies, relevant intellectual property and know-how.

Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium commented, "This agreement builds upon the successful working relationship that has been established between the companies. By entering into this Agreement, Standard Lithium takes ownership of the Project and its development timelines with a clear path towards delivering the first new commercial lithium production in the USA in over 50 years.1 We have already begun the process of engaging and integrating the strategic team members to make this project a success. With the recent investment from our largest shareholder, Koch Strategic Platforms, we are fully funded to complete all planned Project milestones leading to a Definitive Feasibility Study, which is expected to be completed in Q4 2022".

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced last year that its subsidiary, Albemarle Lithium UK Limited, signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Tianyuan"), a lithium converter located in Guangxi, China. Under terms of the agreement, Albemarle will acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan's shareholders for approximately USD $200 million, subject to certain adjustments. Albemarle expects the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in early 2022.

