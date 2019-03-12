Why Millions of Women Are Suffering in Silence with Costochondritis, A 'Forgotten' Condition

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Askes PT, cert. MDT, CST and founder of the American Rib Pain Institute, recently published a book for patients with costochondritis. After three years of medical literature research, Mr. Askes concludes that many questions about the disorder remain unanswered and unaddressed by the medical community. In his book, Costochondritis: A Forgotten Condition , Mr. Askes offers answers to the three questions most often asked by patients that suffer from anterior rib pain: What is it? What causes it? How do I get rid of it?

Costochondritis - A Forgotten Condition

The Costochondritis disorder is elusive. Mr. Askes writes that many costochondritis patients in his clinic are initially referred with another diagnosis, such as chest pain or neck and upper/middle back pain. When treatment of the primary condition does not alleviate the symptoms, costochondritis may be the culprit.

Out of all people that visit the emergency room every year, one to two million people may have costochondritis. And out of the 62 million people that visit their doctor every year with chest pain, up to 18.5 million people may have costochondritis. The majority of costochondritis patients are female (80%) and most of them do not receive the correct diagnosis or treatment .

Mr. Askes introduces a NEW physical therapy treatment for costochondritis: the Breathing Assisted Recoil Technique (BART), a collaborative technique between therapist and patient that uses the elastic properties of the lungs to mobilize the rib joints involved. Empirical results in the clinic have been outstanding.

One patient wrote: "For the first time, someone did not immediately assume it was my spine. Instead, Peter looked at my ribs and targeted the trouble area almost immediately. After two treatments, my pain was gone and it has not been back since."

Colleagues of Mr. Askes who have read the book have expressed great enthusiasm for his publication.

One of them wrote: "A wonderful book! Clearly written, with in-depth analysis, thorough literature research and the introduction of a new treatment technique that offers hope to patients with chronic rib pain." -- Reshma S. PT, DPT

Mr. Askes has been a physical therapist for 35 years and became interested in costochondritis in 2011 when he encountered several patients with recurring and persistent neck pain for whom regular physical therapy treatment only resulted in temporary relief. While searching for a more permanent cure he discovered important clinical connections between cervical and upper back pain and costochondritis. And so his search began to find answers to unanswered questions about costochondritis.

Mr. Askes established The American Rib Pain Institute (ARPI) in 2017 and he published the book 'Costochondritis – A Forgotten Condition' in January of this year. His book is available on Amazon.com.

Read more at www.ribpainrelief.com

YouTube vudeos by Peter Askes PT, cert. MDT, CST can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV9yabgr2xPJzvaaPW_ez-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber

