Why More Pet Owners Are Choosing All-natural Flea Treatments Over Conventional Flea Shampoo for Dogs

After several high-profile stories about dogs and cats experiencing seizures and other adverse effects from conventional flea products, such as oral tablets, topical "spot" treatments, and flea collars containing drugs that are in the isoxazoline class, more pet owners are choosing all-natural flea shampoos for dogs to protect their pets, like the new VetSmart Formulas line, "Protect", distributed by Pet Wellness Direct.

VENTURA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of a California pet wellness company says that his company made the decision to launch an all-natural flea shampoo for dogs due to the rising number of requests they have received from customers seeking healthier alternatives to kill fleas and ticks for their pets.

FLEAS AND TICKS ARE NASTY! GET IMMEDIATE RELIEF - Natural essential oils and detergent-free conditioners soothe itchy, irritated skin and keep your dog's coat shiny and moisturized. Does NOT strip natural oils from your pet's coat and skin. Includes Aloe and Argan Oil for soothing relief to the skin and keep your dog's fur soft, smooth and super-shiny! Deep-conditioning, groomer-quality results! 100% PROTECTION - Includes a unique blend of essential oils such as Cedar Wood Oil, Rosemary Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Coconut Oil (and Argan Oil in the Shampoo). Years of science and research show that these oils really work and are safe for your dog! Compare for yourself - VetSmart Protect contains more active essential oils than the other products on the market. STOP THE CONSTANT ITCHING AND SCRATCHING - Powerful veterinarian-strength formula contains only plant-based ingredients to permanently get rid of fleas, ticks and pests that follow your pet home. NO harsh chemicals and non-toxic! Use all year long to eliminate scratching and hot spots and keep your pet's skin healthy and their coat looking shiny and clean. The natural oils will keep your pet smelling great! Safe for pets with allergies.

"People are just a lot more health-conscious these days, not only for themselves but for their pets, as well," says Russ Kamalski, Co-CEO of Pet Wellness Direct. "And when they read stories in the news about pets having seizures or getting sick from flea products that contain pesticides, harsh chemicals, and other potentially dangerous toxins, they start looking for healthier and natural alternatives."

Kamalski says he finds stories about animals suffering adverse effects from conventional flea treatments especially frustrating because the chemicals used in such products aren't necessary.

"There's simply no need to expose your pet (or your family) to pesticides and toxins that may cause seizures or sicken your pet. You can make a powerful and effective flea shampoo for dogs entirely from plant-based sources that are perfectly safe for your pet and actually have positive side effects, such as healing skin irritations and leaving the fur soft, healthy, and shiny," he says. "So that's what we did."

His company recently launched its new flea shampoo for dogs, VetSmart Formulas PROTECT Dog Shampoo, as well as its companion product, PROTECT Home + Pet Spray, to universally positive feedback from his customers.

"Our customers tend to be very discerning when it comes to buying products for their beloved pets, so we knew we had to use the highest-quality ingredients and ensure that our products did a fantastic job of killing fleas and ticks while helping pets thrive," Kamalski says. "We also wanted to make sure our flea shampoo for dogs was safe to use regularly all year round, so that no matter how stubborn the infestation, you'd be able to eradicate it completely and keep your house smelling clean and fresh with zero adverse effects on your pet."

The key ingredients of the company's proprietary formula are cedar oil, rosemary oil, lemongrass oil, coconut oil, and aloe.

"The oils are all proven flea killers and repellents, while having anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritated skin and conditioning agents that will replenish the skin and condition the fur," Kamalski says. "You can use the flea shampoo for dogs regularly on your pet and spray your carpets, furniture, and bedding to kill bugs on sight, break the flea life cycle, and prevent further infestations from occurring in your home. And our customers are telling us they love the natural fragrance."

VetSmart Formulas PROTECT Dog Shampoo and Home + Pet Spray can be found at www.petwellnessdirect.com and www.amazon.com and are not available in retail stores.

ABOUT VETSMART FORMULAS: VetSmart Formulas is a line of high-quality pet health supplements and products sold directly to consumers by Pet Wellness Direct, an online pet wellness company founded in 2015. The company's all-natural products are made in the USA in FDA audited labs, have no artificial ingredients, flavors, or fragrances, and are based on scientifically superior formulas that veterinarians demand.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Russ Kamalski, Co-CEO

Pet Wellness Direct

196 South Fir Street

Suite 160

Ventura, CA 93001

[email protected]

Telephone: 818-905-8900

SOURCE Pet Wellness Direct