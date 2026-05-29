Why More Women Are Comparing the Long-Term Cost of Shaving, Waxing, and Laser Hair Removal

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When consumers compare hair removal methods, the upfront price is rarely the full picture. A razor costs a few dollars. A waxing appointment feels manageable in isolation. But when those expenses are projected across years, the cumulative cost tells a very different story. According to Laser by Aleya, clients are increasingly arriving at consultations having already tallied up years of waxing appointments and razor subscriptions, and arriving at a number that finally prompted them to look for alternatives. Women ready to run the numbers for themselves can request a quote to understand what a personalized laser hair removal plan may involve.

Breaking Down the True Cost of Each Method

Shaving appears affordable on the surface, but razor cartridges, shaving cream, exfoliants, and post-shave moisturizers can create a recurring annual expense. While the cost may remain relatively low compared with professional services, it continues year after year with no clear endpoint.

Waxing delivers longer-lasting results but carries a fundamentally different cost structure. When appointments are repeated every four to six weeks across multiple areas, the cost can add up quickly. Over five or ten years, waxing may become one of the most expensive ongoing hair removal methods, especially for clients maintaining legs, underarms, bikini, or Brazilian areas.

Laser hair removal carries a higher upfront investment, but the expense is largely front-loaded. Once a treatment series is complete, most clients experience a significant and lasting reduction in regrowth, substantially reducing or eliminating the need for ongoing maintenance purchases and appointments.

What Clients Are Weighing Before Making the Switch

Laser by Aleya structures each consultation around the individual, accounting for hair color, skin tone, treatment area, and existing routine. The following are among the factors clients commonly consider when evaluating long-term value:

The projected cost of continuing their current method across five and ten years The number of sessions required based on their specific hair type and skin tone The reduction in time spent on weekly or daily maintenance routines The potential elimination of recurring product purchases over time The skin benefits associated with reducing repeated shaving and waxing irritation

"What surprises most clients is not the cost of laser hair removal itself," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "It is the realization of what they have already been spending, consistently for years, on a method that was never going to stop requiring money or time."

A More Informed Consumer Is Changing the Conversation

Clients who arrive having already researched the cost comparison tend to move through the consultation process with greater clarity. The question is less often "can I afford this" and more often "why did I wait this long to look into it." Laser by Aleya's role, Bamdad notes, is to ensure the decision is based on accurate information tailored to each client's specific situation rather than general assumptions.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Contact

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya