Why Mortgage Pros Choose Nations Lending: It's "the marketing, the tech, the great rates."

Nations is excited to announce the addition of Darrimon and his team at their branch in Santa Rosa, Calif. Darrimon and his team of six loan officers commonly serve both first-time homebuyers and families looking to upgrade to their second or third homes.

"This is a team that wants to be the best at what they do. Josh and his team are extremely growth minded," said Nino Saso, West Division Sales Manager. "With the support systems that Nations has in place to support and amplify the good work they're already doing, we're confident they can grow their business fairly quickly here."

Darrimon arrives at Nations after spending the last two years at Mason-McDuffie Mortgage, and before that he managed a branch at Movement Mortgage. His team members pride themselves on clear and open communication with clients through the entire loan process and having access to a wide array of loan products that allow them to tailor fit home loans to each borrower's unique financial profile.

"My team is really good at what we do. We like to think of ourselves as the best," Darrimon added. "That's why a relationship with Nations makes sense for us — they give their loan officers the best."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

