Why My ESA Therapist Prioritizes Legitimate ESA Evaluations and Refuses Instant Approvals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional support animals have become a lifeline for many Americans managing anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other conditions. However, this same demand has created a market for questionable documentation, as well as numerous websites promising to issue an ESA letter with no licensed clinician reviewing the case.

My ESA Therapist is speaking out against the practice, emphasizing its policy of connecting every applicant with a real, state-licensed online therapist for ESA letter evaluations.

Growing Concerns Over Instant ESA Approvals

Platforms advertising instant ESA approvals often provide little information about whether a licensed clinician reviews applicants. Advances in AI and automated document generation have made it easier for some platforms to produce official-looking ESA documentation within minutes, often emphasizing speed over individualized clinical evaluation. Industry observers note that as more states tighten ESA documentation standards, the number of housing providers actively verifying letters with issuing clinicians has risen accordingly.

While these services may appear convenient and genuine, housing providers may increasingly investigate ESA documentation to ensure it has been issued following an appropriate clinical evaluation.

Clinical Evaluation Remains Central to ESA Documentation

A valid ESA letter is not simply generated from a digital questionnaire. It requires a licensed mental health professional to review a person's history, determine how their symptoms affect daily functioning and determine whether an emotional support animal is an appropriate part of their care.

This process takes time. This is why My ESA Therapist never focuses on 'instant or 24-hour ESA letter approval.' Several states, including California, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, and Montana, have enacted laws establishing additional requirements for healthcare professionals issuing ESA documentation, including a minimum 30-day client-provider relationship standard.

Rather than rushing approvals, the company focuses on an online ESA letter process that prioritizes clinical judgment, legal compliance, and individualized care.

The Evaluation Process Focuses on Licensed Clinical Review

The evaluation process is straightforward and simple. It begins with a detailed intake assessment covering mental health history and daily functioning, followed by a live consultation with a clinician licensed in the applicant's state. If an emotional support animal is determined to be clinically appropriate, the provider may issue a signed ESA letter containing licensing information and relevant housing accommodation details.

Applicants who are not eligible are informed directly by the clinician rather than issued a letter.

"An ESA letter is a clinical recommendation, not a commodity," said Leslie K. Gamble, LICSW, affiliated with My ESA Therapist, licensed across 15 U.S. states. "If a website approves you before you've finished typing your answers, there was never a clinician on the other end."

No Registries, No Certificates, No Shortcuts

My ESA Therapist also confirmed it does not sell ESA "registrations" or "certificates" of any kind. These documentation formats carry no legal standing under federal housing law, regardless of how official they appear. The company offers an optional ESA ID card for interested individuals as an accessory (that holds no legal value) while prioritizing clinically supported documentation.

Every evaluation includes a clinical intake assessment followed by a consultation with a licensed mental health professional, with documentation issued only when the clinician determines an emotional support animal is clinically appropriate.

About My ESA Therapist

My ESA Therapist is a U.S.-based telehealth platform connecting individuals with licensed mental health professionals for emotional support animal evaluations. The company works exclusively with clinicians licensed in each applicant's state of residence and emphasizes individualized clinical assessments rather than instant approvals, registrations, or certification products. Company spokespeople are available for interviews on ESA documentation standards and state-by-state regulatory changes.

Media Contact:

Deep Sharma

My ESA Therapist

Phone: +1 (888) 412-4041

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://myesatherapist.com

SOURCE My ESA Therapist