Why October is the Best Time to Start Getting in the Christmas Spirit

WESTFIELD, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While some people are concerned about Christmas music creep—playing carols on the radio before Thanksgiving—Renae Baker is not among them. Baker, who describes herself as a specialist in Christmas spirit, says, "Now is the perfect time to begin laying the groundwork in which your holiday spirit may take root. Otherwise, people may be blindsided to discover that their spirit is MIA in December when they need it."

Renae Baker Defeating Scrooge Book Cover

And this year, when talk of presidential impeachment is in the air, mass shootings are commonplace and people seem more concerned about what divides them than brings them together, Baker says we desperately need to reboot our spirit to stop losing our faith in humanity.

"Thinking about the deeper meanings behind some of the world's most-loved carols in advance of the holiday can lead to the most joy-filled holiday season in years," Baker says. Another way to do that, she adds, is to sing carols together, thereby harnessing the power of community singing, boosting endorphins, and restoring common bonds.

Affectionately known as Mrs. Christmas, Baker has managed a professional caroling company for decades. Yet even she had a tough time getting through the holidays during one tumultuous year of her life. Recovering her holiday spirit wasn't easy. She decided to put her insights for doing so into an Amazon best-selling book, Defeating Scrooge: How to Harness the Power of Christmas Carols to Revive Your Spirit Anytime of the Year, its new audio version, a Defeating Scrooge Spirit Saver Calendar, and a Defeating Scrooge Spirit Saver online program.

In an interview, Baker can talk about:

Why people should be thinking about Christmas carols all year long

The secret legend of "The 12 Days of Christmas"

The Christmas carol that prompted soldiers to put down their weapons

Ways caroling brings people together from all walks of life including people with different religions

Her Spirit Saver Process for reclaiming holiday joy

About the Author

Renae Baker is the founder and director of I S.M.I.L.E. in New York Productions. A professional actress and singer for the past 20 years, she has led a large troupe of holiday carolers from the Broadway community who perform under the names The Fabulous Fezziwigs and The Broadway CARE-olers at some of the most iconic sites in New York City. Baker and her carolers have been featured on Fox News Chief Religion Correspondent Lauren Green's, Mighty Christmas special, NPR station WVXU's Around Cincinnati, WCBS 880's Author Talks, Ginger New York Show, Fox's Street Talk with Antwon Lewis and more. She also leads Spirit Saver workshops, which bring people together with carols as they explore and revive their Christmas spirits.

