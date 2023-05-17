Why on Earth, the Powerful Award-Winning Wildlife Documentary Featuring Clint Eastwood, is Now Available in the UK and on Major Airlines Including Emirates, United & Etihad

LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace 4 Animals has announced Why on Earth , the compelling new feature-length documentary by prominent animal advocate and filmmaker Katie Cleary, premiered in the UK on Sky Store for Premium VOD on May 15th. The film is currently streaming on major airlines, including Emirates, United, and Etihad, and it will be released on CANAL+ International in France and French-speaking countries in Africa. The film is also set to air on The Weather Channel .

Why On Earth

This gripping film takes a comprehensive look into our current environment, uncovering many issues affecting our natural world and the animals who inhabit it. The documentary reveals the vital connection between humans, animals, and the growing plant-based movement.

" Why on Earth has been a labor of love for the past four years. We are so excited to finally share with the world this important documentary to raise awareness about the many issues that impact our planet's critical species," shared Cleary, whose previous award-winning documentary Give Me Shelter premiered on Netflix in 2015. Cleary is also the Founder and President of the animal welfare organization Peace 4 Animals and its popular animal news network World Animal News . "There are simple things that we, as humans, can and must do to prevent the devastation of our rainforests and to enact stricter penalties for poachers who kill endangered and threatened species."

Why on Earth was filmed on a RED camera by Director of Photography Hunter Nolan in five countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, and the U.S. Rarely before seen footage highlights the heroes on the ground fighting to protect critical species, including endangered orangutans due to rapid deforestation in Borneo and Sumatra for palm oil extraction, the depletion of the shark population in South Africa due to the illegal shark fin trade, and the poaching of nearly-extinct African rhinos, elephants and lions. The documentary also takes viewers behind the scenes to show the strenuous process of passing legislation to protect animals in the United States.

The film features legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood and takes viewers on a ride alongside the heroes on the ground who are fighting to protect the voiceless. Why on Earth is currently available on major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime , Apple , iTunes , Google Play and YouTube .

Why On Earth also features interviews with Damien Mander (Founder of International Anti-Poaching Foundation ), along with his all-female anti-poaching team, Akashinga, as well as Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas, (President and Co-Founder of Orangutan Foundation International ), Petronel Nieuwoudt (Founder of Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary ), Alison Towner (Marine Biologist, Save Our Seas Foundation ), Paul Hilton (Conservation Photographer, Racing Extinction ), Jim Abernethy (Conservationist, Photographer, Filmmaker), Shawn Heinrichs (Cinematographer, Racing Extinction ), Wilfred Chivell (CEO of Marine Dynamics ), Ian Singleton (Program Director, Pan Eco ), Panut Hadisiswoyo (Founder of Orangutan Information Center ), and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust team , among many others.

