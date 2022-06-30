Why Political Risk and Cybersecurity Collide in Times of Crisis - Ian Bremmer to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress 2022 in Las Vegas

The accomplished author, speaker, commentator and political scientist will lead attendees on a journey through the intertwined world of politics, cybersecurity and global issues

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today confirmed that acclaimed political scientist Ian Bremmer will deliver a keynote address as part of the closing line up at (ISC)2 Security Congress, taking place across October 10-12, 2022 in Las Vegas and live online. Bremmer's keynote joins the main Congress agenda, featuring over 100 sessions and events for attendees across three days.

Ian Bremmer is a political scientist who helps business leaders, policy makers, and the general public make sense of the world around them. He is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk research and consulting firm, and GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. Ian is an independent voice on critical issues around the globe, offering clearheaded insights through speeches, written commentary, and even satirical puppets.

Ian is credited with bringing the craft of political risk to financial markets, creating Wall Street's first global political risk index (GPRI), and for establishing political risk as an academic discipline. "G-Zero," his term for a global power vacuum in which no country is willing and able to set the international agenda, is widely accepted by policymakers and thought leaders.

"The keynote sessions at (ISC)2 are all about bringing the world's leading minds together with our audience to challenge convention and traditional thinking, and that's exactly what Ian brings to Security Congress," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "In a time of international disruption driven by economic, social, military and political conflict, cybersecurity becomes both a weapon and a target. Ian will provide valuable context for cybersecurity practitioners looking to understand the global issues that impact their day-to-day roles."

A prolific writer, Ian is the author of 11 books, including two New York Times bestsellers. His latest book "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats—and Our Response—Will Change the World" details a trio of looming global crises (health emergencies, climate change, and technological revolution) and outlines how governments, corporations, and concerned citizens can use these crises to create global prosperity and opportunity.

(ISC)2 Security Congress will take place at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and feature over 100 educational and thought leadership sessions covering the hottest cybersecurity topics and issues. These include cyber liability, quantum computing, ICS/critical infrastructure, Zero Trust principles, ransomware, workforce trends, remote workforce security, supply chain security, artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and many more, delivered by esteemed industry and practitioner speakers. (ISC)² members can earn 20+ continuing professional education (CPE) credits at the onsite event with an All-Access Pass or 17+ credits with a Virtual Only Pass.

Early Bird registration is available through September 16.

For more information about (ISC)² Security Congress 2022, including the session program and how to register, please visit: https://congress.isc2.org/

