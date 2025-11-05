Why Raccoon 2 SE Robot Mower Is So Affordable: RoboUP Makes Smart Living Accessible for Everyone

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP has officially announced its latest innovation in smart lawn care — the Raccoon 2 SE, now in its last 7 days pre-launch phase on Kickstarter. Described as a life-changing innovation, the Raccoon 2 SE aims to make modern lawn care accessible to everyone. For the price of a coffee machine, three weeks of groceries, or a pair of AirPods, homeowners can now own a fully automatic lawn mower robot.

What Makes the Raccoon 2 SE Robot Mower Different?

RoboUP Raccoon 2 SE Robot Mower Makes Smart Living Accessible for Everyone

In a market dominated by oversized, high-priced models built for larger lawns, RoboUP's Raccoon 2 SE stands out as a refreshing alternative. Raccoon 2 SE is affordable because it's built around small-garden needs. Most of these gardens have clear boundaries and simple terrain, allowing a vision-based system to deliver great mowing results without unnecessary high-cost tech. This keeps prices low while still offering effortless, hands-free lawn care.

A Perfect Lawn Mower for Small Lawns — Without the Premium Price Tag

By prioritizing simplicity, RoboUP aims to make life easier for everyday homeowners. Industry experts and beta testers have already tested the Raccoon 2 SE, demonstrating its real-world performance and reliability.

Industry Expert Reviews

"For simple, clearly defined lawns, the RoboUP Raccoon 2 SE proved to be a recommendable and attractively priced helper."

— Handyhase.de

"Its greatest strength lies in its simple start-up. Just unpack, power on, and start mowing. Combined with the optional but highly recommended App, reliable obstacle detection, and quiet operation, it makes lawn care virtually maintenance-free."

— Basictutorials.com

"The Raccoon 2 SE offers an excellent overall package, especially for small and medium-sized areas."

— Gartenzeile, YouTuber (Germany)

Beta Tester Comments

"Perfect parallel mowing, drives smoothly through fallen leaves."

— Christian E., Germany

"It's been the ideal solution for my backyard."

— Basim D., USA

"Obstacle avoidance works great so far!"

— Eric V., France

Discover more on RoboUP Youtube Channel

From T600 to Raccoon 2 SE — 4 Years of Innovation in Smart Lawn Care RoboUP Series Raccoon 2 SE(NEW) T600 T1200PRO Price & Launch From $299

Kickstarter Launch: Nov. 11, 2025 €1,199.00

Released in 2023, Upgraded 2025 $€1,549.00

Released in 2023, Upgraded 2025 Ideal For Small Lawns with clear physical boudanries, up to 3 zones Small Lawns with unlimited zones Mid-Size Lawns with unlimited zones Working Area ≤500㎡ ≤800㎡ ≤1500㎡ Installation Type No boundary wire, no RTK setup No boudary wire; RTK setup required No boudary wire; RTK setup required Navigation System VSLAM+INS RTK+VSLAM+INS RTK+VSLAM+INS Intelligent Features AI Obstacles Avoidance √ √ √ Auto Mapping √ X X Manual Mapping √ √ √ Ride on boundary √ √ √ Smart App Control App Control √ √ √ Cutting Height Adjustment in APP √ √ √ Schedule Mowing √ √ √ Cutting System Blade QTY 3 3 3 Cutting Height 30-80mm 30-60mm 30-60mm Cutting Width 200mm 200mm 200mm Charging & Efficiency Battery Capacity 5Ah 2.5Ah 5Ah Auto Returning & Charging √ √ √

What's Trending: Simplicity Is the New Smart

RoboUP's Raccoon 2 SE embodies this shift, built for those who value ease over excess. It offers an optional App-free experience with no boundary wires, no RTK installation, and no setup required. Taking convenience to the next level, the Raccoon 2 SE delivers instant mowing, auto-mapping, and self-charging, creating a truly hands-free experience for small lawns with clear physical boundaries. The slogan of 'Just Press Play' embodies this, as you can now press one button and walk away, without having to deal with anything else, a true plug and play experience.

The Raccoon 2 SE will launch on Nov. 11th 2025 and there is only 7 days left for early supporters!

Click here to reserve your $299 Super Early Bird deal with a refundable deposit of $20, or set a Kickstarter launch reminder here.

