Why Rapid-Ease' Herbal Ingredients are Superior to NSAIDs and Other Pain Relievers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is an effective topical pain relief cream that is turning heads in the U.S. health and wellness market. Its effectiveness comes from natural ingredients delivered in meaningful quantities. The resulting product is efficacious without having any of the nasty side effects that come with NSAID alternatives.

The use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is common. Many use over-the-counter drugs like Ibuprofen to manage swelling and other symptoms caused by minor aches, bruises, and other pains.

The problem is, NSAIDs have come under increased scrutiny in recent years — and the results haven't been in their favor. On the contrary, products like Vioxx (a chronic pain reliever used for arthritis) were pulled from the market nearly two decades ago based on safety concerns.

The intervening time hasn't been smooth. FDA warnings have continued to abound regarding NSAIDs and other pain management meds. In fact, the administration requires NSAIDS to include warnings on the label that inform consumers about the increased chance of things like:

Heart attacks;

Strokes;

Stomach and bowel issues like bleeding and ulcers.

Apart from these serious concerns, common side effects include gas, bloating, heartburn, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and more. What's worse, multiple studies have shown that using NSAIDs actually delays the body's natural healing process . With so many things to worry about, it's no wonder the NSAID industry has been under pressure for the better part of two decades.

NSAIDs aside, even alternative pain relievers like opioids have become a major issue. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services even had to declare a public health emergency for the ongoing opioid epidemic.

While the information is helpful in avoiding harmful drugs, there's one nagging issue: people still struggle with pain — and they want to do something about it.

That's where Rapid-Ease is offering a serious, effective, and safe solution for its customers. The New Zealand-based brand is founded on the principle of providing fast-acting, safe solutions for minor aches and injuries, many of which are typically addressed by NSAIDs.

The brand is able to accomplish this by using a unique formula of natural ingredients. Created by herbalist Kim Davies-Haycock, Rapid-Ease utilizes venerable herbs like Arnica flower and Comfrey Leaf, along with natural sulfur mineral from MSM, and essential oils. The botanicals aren't offered in small, homeopathic doses, either. They're delivered at full strength in a topical cream that has been created to absorb deeply below the skin. This allows them to work where the pain and injury have occurred. This gives you targeted pain relief, reduces inflammatory symptoms, and speeds your natural healing, with results starting within minutes.

By using natural herbs and minerals, Rapid-Ease capitalizes on the power of Mother Nature. It leans on natural medicinal remedies that have thousands of years of proof and none of the major side effects that come with NSAIDs, opioids, and other pharmaceutical solutions.

Rapid-Ease is a product designed for the modern era. It brings classic, safe, and effective solutions back to the foreground during a time when modern synthetic and addictive pharmaceutical options have fallen short.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease at rapid-ease.com .

