Why Recirculation Aquaculture System (RAS) Is Being Adopted Quickly Across The Globe

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) is a land-based fish cultivating strategy that has the adaptability to be completely operational in any condition. It is independent and does not require direct water access, empowering abundant protein sources in an area where traditional aquaculture would be difficult to adopt. RAS generally includes biofiltration, solid removal, oxygenation, pH control, temperature control, and biosecurity of the aquatic environment. Organizations and policymakers are considering RAS as an approach to improve food access and increase economical fish supply. The restricted measure of water utilized in recirculating has been proved beneficial for environmental sustainability as water has become a constrained asset in several areas. Recirculation aquaculture can be viewed as the most environmental friendly method of cultivating fish at an industrially practical level. The nutrition from the cultivated fish can be utilized as compost on horticultural cultivating land and biogas production. A report from Allied Market Research issued a report on the industry, saying: "Recirculating aquaculture is an innovation for cultivating fish and other aquatic animals by reusing the water in the production due to the limited water exchange conditions. This innovation depends on the utilization of mechanical filter, biological filter, aeration devices, feeders, UV-C light and tanks to maintain suitable aquatic habitat for any species developed in aquaculture such as fish, shrimps, and others. Recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) is being adopted quickly in numerous territories of the fish cultivating segment, and frameworks are deployed in production units that not only include huge plants producing numerous amounts of fish every year but also modern frameworks for saving endangered species. Biofiltration technique is utilized in recirculation aquaculture to reduce ammonia excreted by fish into nitrate to provide a clean water environment." Active companies in the markets this week include Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC), AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC), Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY).

The Allied Market Research report continued: "Moving from conventional fish cultivation to recirculating aquaculture systems fundamentally introduces the advanced technology in the aquatic cultivation market and presents new abilities important for dealing with the farm. The job of commercially dealing with the water and keeping up its quality has become highly significant with increasing demand and consumption of fish worldwide. The requirement of a recirculating aquaculture system is not only confined to commercial production of fish but has been increasing for home aquaria due to the surge in fish keeping practice. A recirculating framework is an expensive affair to assemble and to work. There is an increasing competition in business sector for fish cultivation; therefore, the healthy aquatic environment must be maintained to reap the benefits of intensive aquaculture. The large scale cultivators are inclined to sell the fish at a significantly high price and simultaneously maintaining the production cost at the least conceivable level, which in turn is increasing the requirement of a recirculating aquaculture system. Furthermore, this isn't confined to nearby makers; fish exchanging is a worldwide business and resulted into competitive market as well. Trout cultivated in Poland may well need to contend with catfish from Vietnam or salmon from farms in Norway as fish are effortlessly appropriated the world over requiring little to no effort."

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) BREAKING NEWS: Blue Star Foods Corp. To Acquire the Assets of Gault Seafood, LLC - Blue Star Foods Corp., an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that it has signed a term sheet to acquire certain assets of Gault Seafood, LLC ("Gault Seafood"), a Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) company with unique technology focused on harvesting the Atlantic Blue Crab during its off-season. Gault Seafood has been in operation for close to 20 years and is based in Beaufort, South Carolina.

"The Gault Seafood team has developed a special RAS technology that will allow us to modify the molting cycle of the Atlantic Blue Crab and therefore be able to harvest them in the off-season. The existing crab season starts in March in Louisiana, and moves slightly northward every couple of weeks until you hit September in New Jersey. Outside of this window, it's almost impossible to get any of this product and bring it to the North American market. We believe with this technology, we will be able to satisfy consumer's desire to enjoy the Atlantic Blue Crab all year long." said Rodrigo Mezerhane, a Senior Project Manager at Blue Star. "We believe that Blue Star has the unique ability to leverage the technology that the team at Gault Seafood have created and scale it to establish a whole new market that does not exist today."

"The acquisition of Gault Seafood follows an M&A strategy that we have established for ourselves, which is to acquire new innovative technologies, or companies where we can layer in our sustainable resource management model, or that diversifies our offering of marine protein species, "said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star. "This will be our third acquisition in 2 years, and it shows our history of our being able to successfully identify, acquire and operationally integrate new companies into our organization."

The acquisition of Gault Seafood is being done through a combination of cash and equity. The transaction is expected to close in Q1-2022. Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as the Exclusive M&A Advisor to Blue Star Foods Corp. and The Crone Law Group is acting as the Company's Legal Counsel. CONTINUED… Read full press releases for Blue Star Foods at: https://ir.bluestarfoods.com/news-releases/

Additional recent developments in the food industry include:



AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, recently provided a corporate update on the progress of its planned large-scale salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio.

"We have made solid progress towards finalizing site engineering designs and permitting since our site announcement in July," said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. "With hydrology studies complete, confirming that the quantity and quality of water available meets our needs as well as the needs of the local community, key water and environmental permits are currently underway. We remain on track with our preliminary timing estimates to commence construction by year-end, with commercial stocking of salmon estimated to occur in 2023. We are working closely with the Village of Pioneer, Williams County, the State of Ohio, JobsOhio and the Regional Growth Partnership – whose ongoing support has been invaluable in our progress.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, recently reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 2, 2021. Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown commented, "Our third quarter results reflect variability as we saw a decline from record net revenues just a quarter ago. Despite current disruptions, we remain focused on rapidly advancing key building blocks of long-term growth. Whether scaling products and infrastructure for our strategic quick serve restaurant partners, bringing new product to retail markets, or investing in innovation, commercialization, and production capabilities here in the U.S., EU, and China, we believe we are steadily executing against our vision of being tomorrow's global protein company."

Brown added, "Near-term market and operating conditions notwithstanding, we remain committed to our long-term strategy. As we continue to advance the field of plant-based meat through innovation and bold investment in domestic and global operations, the consumer is only being made more aware of the relevance and urgency of our mission. And although we see continued uncertainty for the balance of this year, we look to 2022 with enthusiasm as we expect to bring to life, together with our strategic partners, product and production capacity that we've been steadfastly investing in throughout the pandemic."

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) recently revealed that it has succeeded in bioprinting a 3.67 oz (104-gram) cultivated steak, primarily composed of cultivated real fat and muscle cells. The company believes that it is the largest cultured steak produced to date. This groundbreaking achievement serves as an important milestone toward the goal of scaled production of cultivated bio-printed steak.

The cells used in making the steak were produced using an advanced and proprietary process that starts by isolating bovine stem cells from tissue samples and multiplying them. Upon reaching sufficient cellular mass, stem cells were formulated into bio-inks compatible with MeaTech's proprietary 3D bio-printer. The bio-inks were printed from a digital design file of a steak structure. The printed product was placed in an incubator to mature, where the printed stem cells were differentiated into fat and muscle cells that develop into fat and muscle tissue, respectively, to form the MeaTech steak.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, recently announced the introduction of its latest product innovation, Oatly non-dairy frozen dessert bars (also lovingly referred to as, Oatly on a stick). The indulgent and delicious treats join a North American portfolio of Oatly frozen desserts that in less than two years, has become the number one oat-based ice cream brand1. Entering a frozen novelties category worth $5.4 billion in the U.S.2, Oatly non-dairy frozen dessert bars unlock a significant opportunity for people to continue making the switch to plant-based foods like oatmilk, which have a lower impact – on emissions and natural resources - than animal-based foods like cow's milk.

"Our new non-dairy frozen dessert bars are fantastic, and I can't wait for people to try them," said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. "We're proving that oatmilk is not just for coffee, cereal or cooking, but can also be the foundation for great-tasting treats to be enjoyed during celebration moments or when a pick-me-up reward is needed. We are so proud of this product and are very excited to bring it to many frozen aisles across the country soon."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Blue Star Foods Corp. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com