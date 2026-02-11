Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The world's militaries have a blind spot problem, and they're writing big checks to fix it. The global space-based C4ISR sector is on track to hit $3.4 billion in 2026, growing at a 7.5% clip as nations race to deploy satellite constellations for real-time intelligence[1]. At the same time, the defense geospatial market is swelling to $148 billion this year, driven by AI analytics that fuse satellite imagery, RF sensing, and ground-level data into a single operational picture[2]. That convergence of orbital and terrestrial perception is drawing institutional capital toward a handful of companies building the infrastructure for total situational awareness: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), SaverOne (NASDAQ: SVRE), BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY), Planet Labs (NYSE: PL), and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL).

The numbers keep reinforcing the thesis. Analysts project the global space militarization market will reach $63.38 billion in 2026, underwritten by investments in space-based sensors, domain monitoring, and AI-integrated defense systems[3]. Meanwhile, defense communication intelligence has grown into a $23.34 billion market, confirming that multi-domain awareness; from orbit to the tactical edge; has become the primary value driver institutions are pricing into the 2026 cycle[4].

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) demonstrated compelling real-world performance of SaverOne's RF-based Vulnerable Road User detection system before a major global commercial vehicle manufacturer. The live test proved the technology can locate pedestrians in conditions where conventional sensors break down, specifically total darkness and scenarios where individuals are hidden behind parked vehicles. For retail investors unfamiliar with the space, this matters because current autonomous safety systems still rely heavily on cameras that need clear sightlines to function.

SaverOne's system works differently. Instead of requiring direct visual contact with a person, it uses radio-frequency sensing to detect the mobile devices pedestrians carry. That means the vehicle's awareness extends beyond what any camera or human eye can reach, giving operators and autonomous platforms a wider detection window before a threat becomes visible.

During controlled field testing, the VRU platform activated as soon as the test vehicle began moving, identifying nearby pedestrians before any visual cue appeared on screen. Alert displays escalated from initial warnings to urgent notifications as individuals moved into the vehicle's path. The system successfully detected two separate pedestrians concealed behind parked cars, and maintained full functionality in pitch darkness. The test conditions were specifically designed to push real-world deployment limits.

"This demonstration shows what happens when perception is no longer limited by line-of-sight," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "The system detects human presence and movement where cameras and the human eye cannot, providing earlier awareness and more time to react. We believe this capability may represent an advancement in how vehicles and platforms understand their surroundings in certain use cases."

The underlying technology should not be confused with radar or LiDAR. RF-based detection analyzes electromagnetic interactions with mobile devices, which allows it to track human movement through physical obstacles, poor weather, and cluttered urban environments where vision-based systems lose reliability.

VisionWave established a strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne in a three-stage deal worth $7.0 million. Contingent on milestone achievement and shareholder approval, VisionWave could control roughly 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis. The company is now evaluating whether VRU architecture can scale into defense and security applications, including unmanned aerial systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and stationary installations where detecting concealed humans is critical.

VisionWave develops artificial intelligence, RF sensing, autonomous systems, and computational acceleration platforms for unmanned operations. The firm advanced capabilities across dual markets, progressing RF defense technology and QuantumSpeed asset integration. VisionWave acquired QuantumSpeed at a $99.6 million independent valuation and integrates it with proprietary qSpeed acceleration systems. VisionWave continues expanding into Southern Europe through distribution partnerships in Italy and Spain for critical infrastructure maintenance.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) secured multiple Gen-3 Assured services contracts totaling seven figures with a new international defense customer following an early access period. The expansion demonstrates rapid customer adoption of advanced space-based dynamic monitoring capabilities supporting time-sensitive tactical ISR operational needs.

"This partnership reflects continued traction against our land-and-expand strategy and demonstrates the growing recognition that dynamic space-based intelligence is no longer optional—it's essential," said Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky Technology. "Assured gives our customers guaranteed, priority access to Gen-3 capacity over their operational areas of interest."

The Gen-3 platform provides customers with expanded applications for tactical ISR and strategic intelligence operations through automated detection and classification capabilities. BlackSky Technology delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery enabling customers to see, understand and anticipate changes for decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge.

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) signed a multi-year low nine-figure agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces to rapidly deliver a suite of satellites, space-based data and awareness solutions supporting peace and security operations. The agreement marks the company's third Satellite Services contract in twelve months with over half a billion dollars across contracts supporting national security needs of Japan via JSAT and in collaboration with Germany.

"Europe needs its own eyes, and Sweden is leading the way by rapidly securing its own comprehensive space capability," said Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet Labs. "By leveraging Planet's scaled production line and agile aerospace methodology, Sweden achieves both the speed and long-term sovereignty they require, without compromise."

Through the contract, Sweden will own a suite of cutting-edge satellites with access to high-resolution data and intelligence solutions. Planet Labs has successfully launched over 600 satellites to date providing near-daily scans of Earth's landmass and tens of millions of square kilometers of global oceans with the company announcing its forthcoming Owl constellation designed to deliver near-daily 1-meter class imagery.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL) received a contract worth over $5 million to supply advanced electronic components and engineering services supporting a key civil space exploration program. The follow-on award enables a leading aerospace and defense prime contractor to deliver innovative technologies helping the U.S. explore new areas of the lunar surface.

"We are honored to support this critical civil space program, and this award demonstrates the trust of our partners as we continue to deliver mission-critical technologies and services for some of the most high-profile space missions in the world," said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech Telecommunications Satellite & Space Communications Segment. "With the global space industry projected to grow to $1.8 trillion by 2035, we anticipate continued demand from our key space components customers."

As a trusted end-to-end microelectronics supplier, Comtech Telecommunications has provided comprehensive parts procurement and supply chain management for space-bound customers worldwide since 1976. The company maintains relationships with demanding organizations including NASA and the Department of Defense for management of critical space components.

