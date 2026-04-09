Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China just bought more silver in two months than it has in eight years[1], and global stockpiles keep shrinking. The silver market is now heading into its sixth straight annual supply deficit, with inventories getting tapped harder every quarter. At the same time, Washington rolled out Project Vault[2], a $12 billion strategic reserve built to stockpile tungsten, antimony, and other critical minerals that U.S. manufacturers can no longer source reliably. That twin squeeze on silver and critical metals is drawing fresh capital toward five companies sitting on exactly the kind of polymetallic deposits the market is desperate for: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF), NevGold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF), Alkane Resources (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKEF), and Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE-A: USAS) (TSX: USA).

J.P. Morgan projects silver averaging $81 per ounce this year[3], more than double last year's average, and the physical tightness driving that forecast shows no sign of easing. A new Section 232 executive order is now pushing allied nations to jointly secure critical mineral processing capacity[4], which means explorers and producers with multi-commodity deposits in stable jurisdictions are being repriced as the primary beneficiaries of a structural realignment that still has a long way to run.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has submitted its drill permit application for a 2026 program targeting three high-grade zones at its flagship Magno Project in northern British Columbia. The company is chasing silver, tungsten, and base metals across what it believes is shaping up as a district-scale discovery.

Two of those zones, the Magno Zone and D Zone, carry high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization. Surface samples have returned up to 2,370 grams per tonne silver, greater than 20% lead, and up to 19.25% zinc. The third target, Vines Lake, shifts the focus to tungsten, where samples have come back as high as 6,550 parts per million. Indium, a critical mineral gaining attention from governments and manufacturers alike, showed up at concentrations reaching 334 parts per million. These are grab samples and selective by nature, but the grades explain why GoldHaven is drilling.

"We are entering an exciting and highly strategic phase at Magno, where multiple high-grade zones and distinct mineralization styles have now been defined across a large, consolidated land package," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "The combination of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization and growing exposure to critical minerals such as tungsten and indium continues to reinforce our view that Magno is emerging as a compelling district-scale silver and critical minerals exploration opportunity in the Cassiar District."

Beyond the drill program, GoldHaven is planning its first modern airborne magnetic survey across the entire property, which now spans more than 37,200 hectares after the company recently filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to the Magno Project. A 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, sampling, and geophysical data is also underway to sharpen targeting before rigs turn.

Worth noting: tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production. That policy backdrop adds real weight to what GoldHaven is building at Magno.

The company has a $1.72 million flow-through financing underway to fund 2026 exploration. At its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, GoldHaven recently completed its first diamond drilling program confirming gold and copper anomalism, with Phase 2 drilling scheduled for mid-Q2 2026. Between Magno's growing multi-system critical minerals story in B.C. and a 123,900-hectare Brazilian portfolio spanning three projects, GoldHaven is running two active exploration pipelines at a stage where most juniors are still focused on one.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments:

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQX: BBBXF) reported the third batch of drill results from its Langis 2026 drill program at the Langis silver project in Ontario, Canada, including hole LM-26-290 with a 0.50-metre sample grading 82,334 g/t silver containing abundant native silver, representing the highest-grade single sample ever reported by the company and among the highest silver grades ever reported globally. The hole returned 11.35 metres averaging 4,560 g/t silver, with multiple additional bonanza-grade intercepts reported across the program.

"We are excited to report the third batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program," said Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals. "These results are extraordinary and are among the most significant silver drilled intercepts known to the company globally. Hole LM-26-290 has delivered an exceptional result, highlighted by 82,334 g/t silver from a 0.50m core length sample containing abundant native silver."

Brixton Metals is advancing the Langis silver project in Ontario alongside its Thorn copper-gold-silver project in British Columbia, with ongoing drilling at Langis aimed at delineating the extent of bonanza-grade mineralization and establishing a mineral resource estimate.

NevGold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) announced Phase II metallurgical testwork results at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, demonstrating up to 99% gold recovery from residual tailings following sequential antimony leaching, and identified additional antimony mineralization at surface in a historical pre-strip waste dump adjacent to the past-producing Golden Butte pit. The results confirm that sequential antimony and gold leaching works effectively on the project's oxide mineralization with minimal impact on gold recoveries.

"The results from our Phase II antimony and gold metallurgical testwork shows that leaching in sequence on antimony and gold works favorably as we have envisioned and guided to over the past 12 months," said Brandon Bonifacio, CEO of NevGold. "This is a key step in optimizing the metallurgical flowsheet to recover antimony and gold at Limo Butte."

NevGold highlighted that the Limousine Butte Project benefits from large, near-surface oxide antimony-gold mineralization amenable to simple sequential leaching, distinguishing it from most global antimony projects where sulphide ore requires concentrate production. Phase I sampling from the pre-strip waste dump is underway with assay results pending.

Alkane Resources (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKEF) reported exploration results from a year of infill and extension drilling at the Kendal deposit adjacent to the Costerfield Operation in central Victoria, Australia, with high-grade intercepts including 132.2 g/t gold and 19.8% antimony over 1.94 metres in PD222 and 267.5 g/t gold and 5.6% antimony over 2.3 metres in BC464. The Kendal system is the antimony-rich, up-dip continuation of the Youle and Shepherd deposits currently being mined at Costerfield, and development access to the newly extended Kendal system began in late 2025.

"The drilling results obtained from the Kendal deposit over the past year demonstrate the large potential remaining for significant high-grade mineralization at shallow levels near to the Costerfield mine," said Nic Earner, Managing Director and CEO of Alkane Resources. "Accessing and mining the newly defined mineralization is a top priority for the Costerfield team and should provide the processing plant with an additional source of high-grade gold and antimony ore for some time to come."

Alkane Resources operates the Costerfield antimony-gold mine in Victoria and the Tomingley Gold Operations in New South Wales, with Kendal drilling confirming the potential to extend mine life at Costerfield by adding near-mine high-grade resources to the processing pipeline.

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE-A: USAS) (TSX: USA) reported a strong resource update, with consolidated silver M&I Mineral Resources rising 10% to 115.7 million ounces while the flagship Galena Complex in Idaho posted a 19% increase in M&I resources to 87.9 million ounces at 501 g/t silver, a 21% grade improvement year over year. The company also announced two major new vein discoveries at Galena and a near-surface high-grade find at its Cosalá operations in Mexico.

"In our new M&I Resource at Galena, we have seen very strong ounce growth of 19% year over year with a tremendous 21% improvement in grades to 501g/t silver," said Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO of Americas Gold and Silver. "This increase across the board demonstrates what Galena has already done for over 100 years of mining history: replace depletion, add ounces and continue to establish itself as one of the highest grade primary silver systems in the world."

Looking ahead, the company has launched its largest-ever exploration drilling campaign, targeting 64,000 meters across its properties with a budget of up to $20 million in 2026, underpinned by multiple new high-grade targets at both Galena and Cosalá.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

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