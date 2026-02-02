Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The global defense playbook is being rewritten in real-time. Sovereign security isn't just about hardware anymore; it relies entirely on the AI systems running the show. This shift is funneling massive capital into a specific sector sweet spot. U.S. Defense tech spending is projected to hit $384 billion in fiscal 2026, a massive 71% jump from 2020 levels as funds rush toward advanced digital platforms[1]. This creates a high-conviction setup for the software backbone: Electronic Design Automation (EDA). This market is expected to reach $33.5 billion by 2033, driven by the AI workflows that cut design cycles from months to weeks[2]. This intersection creates asymmetric upside for the physical technology stack, including VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), Moog (NYSE: MOG.A, MOG.B), GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), and Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB).

The momentum extends beyond the battlefield into mission-critical commercial infrastructure. We are watching the hybrid electric aircraft market aggressively scale, projected to surge to $6.74 billion by 2030 as propulsion innovation becomes mandatory for cost reduction[3]. Simultaneously, the regulatory landscape is locking in these gains. The new NIST Cybersecurity Framework Profile for AI has effectively established automated exposure management as the primary value driver for government contractors navigating the 2026 cycle[4]. These structural tailwinds signal a pivotal moment for the companies building the digital architecture of the next decade.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just announced a major execution milestone in its joint venture with Boca Jom Ltd., completing the transfer of three comprehensive intellectual property portfolios covering Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. These aren't just patents on paper. The transferred IP includes complete system architectures, source code, algorithm definitions, technical diagrams, detailed development methodologies, and structured development roadmaps that management believes will enable the joint venture to move directly into final development, testing, and integration phases.

The IP supports three advanced semiconductor design tools addressing critical bottlenecks in chip manufacturing: AstraDRC for automated design rule corrections, VerityLVS for layout verification, and RelianceRV for reliability testing at advanced manufacturing nodes. As chips get smaller and more complex, manually checking designs for errors becomes increasingly impractical. These tools automate workflows that semiconductor companies currently struggle to handle efficiently, potentially accelerating layout closure and reducing costly design mismatches.

Simultaneously, VisionWave assembled a specialized team of RF experts to advance its VisionRF platform, a radio-frequency imaging system designed to provide real-time situational awareness through walls and other visual obstructions. The team brings decades of combined experience in RF engineering, antenna design, radar systems, and advanced signal processing. Management is targeting a proof-of-concept demonstration with potential applications spanning emergency response, security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical military operations.

This development builds on VisionWave's recent strategic exchange agreement with Israeli tech company SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) in a three-stage deal worth $7.0 million. VisionWave could control roughly 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis if milestones are achieved and shareholders approve. The partnership combines VisionWave's RF sensing and AI analytics with SaverOne's Vulnerable Road User platform to detect concealed threats where traditional optical cameras and LiDAR systems fail.

The company also acquired the qSpeed computational acceleration engine, independently valued at $99.6 million, which shrinks computation cycles from minutes to seconds for time-critical threat response systems. U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578 secures enforceable protection for the RF sensing and AI architecture underlying both its Argus counter-drone technology and SkyWeave communications backbone.

VisionWave is also expanding into Southern Europe through its Solar Drone Ltd. subsidiary, securing distribution agreements for Italy and Spain covering critical infrastructure maintenance markets. The company plans to deploy up to $10 million in U.S.-based development over the next six to twelve months to accelerate commercialization timelines across its technology platform.

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) announced a partnership with OpenAI to deploy artificial intelligence supporting national priorities including boosting government agency efficiency and effectiveness. The companies plan to integrate OpenAI-powered generative and agentic AI into core workflows of customers in strategic markets including digital modernization, health services, national security and infrastructure, and defense as foundations of Leidos' NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.

"Leidos and OpenAI are harnessing the transformative power of AI to help improve how federal agencies operate," said Ted Tanner, Leidos Chief Technology Officer. "With OpenAI's most powerful models in a secure configuration designed to protect Leidos and customer data, we're working together to enhance productivity and accelerate product development and delivery."

In addition to building OpenAI innovation into core operational systems, every Leidos customer will benefit from Leidos' internal automation and accelerated product design and delivery through thousands of Leidos employees leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT and API Platform daily. Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025.

Moog (NYSE: MOG.A, MOG.B) reported record fiscal first quarter 2026 results with net sales of $1.1 billion representing 21% growth and adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $2.63 reflecting strong execution and continued progress against long-term financial objectives. Operating margin increased 90 basis points to 12.3% while adjusted operating margin reached 13.0%, both up 90 basis points compared to first quarter 2025.

"We delivered an outstanding start to fiscal 2026," said Pat Roche, CEO of Moog. "Our customer focus has resulted in exceptionally strong orders that further secures our future growth."

Bookings totaled $2.3 billion driven primarily by future growth in Commercial Aircraft and new awards in Space and Defense while twelve-month backlog increased 30% to a record $3.3 billion. Space and Defense sales increased 31% to $324 million driven by broad-based defense demand with particular strength in missile controls and satellite components while Military Aircraft sales increased 16% to $247 million.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) successfully demonstrated a narrowbody hybrid electric engine system in ground testing, completing a modified Passport engine demonstration in 2025 at Peebles Test Operation as part of NASA's Turbofan Engine Power Extraction Demonstration project. Testing exceeded NASA's technical performance benchmarks while advancing understanding of hybrid electric engine system integration and controls beyond standalone components.

"Hybrid electric propulsion is central to how GE Aerospace is redefining the future of flight," said Arjan Hegeman, vice president of future of flight for GE Aerospace. "Our latest milestone successfully demonstrated a narrowbody hybrid electric engine architecture that doesn't require energy storage to operate."

The demonstration represents GE Aerospace's first ground test of a commercial hybrid electric engine demonstrator, showcasing power transfer, extraction, and injection capabilities in a high-bypass commercial turbofan engine. GE Aerospace is developing the architecture through the CFM International RISE program, which has completed more than 350 tests and 3,000 endurance cycles targeting more than 20% better fuel burn compared to commercial engines in service today.

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) announced general availability of Tenable One AI Exposure, unifying AI protection, discovery and usage governance across enterprises including SaaS platforms, cloud services, APIs and agents within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. The platform addresses the AI Exposure Gap, a largely invisible form of exposure emerging across applications, infrastructure, identities, agents and data that most security teams are not equipped to manage.

"Tenable One brings AI exposure out of silos and into a unified operational model for cyber risk where it can be seen, understood and reduced," said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer at Tenable. "By connecting the dots between AI risk and the larger business risk, Tenable delivers the visibility and context security leaders need for informed proactive defense."

Tenable provides comprehensive exposure management for AI-related risk bringing AI exposure into the unified approach organizations already use to manage cyber risk across attack surfaces. Gartner recently named Tenable the company to beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment and a Leader in the first-ever 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest right for Completeness of Vision.

