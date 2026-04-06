Why Smart Money Is Shifting From Clinical Data to Manufacturing Lines

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell therapy manufacturing market is on track to nearly double, from $7.17 billion in 2026 to over $14 billion by 2035[1]. The science has been proving itself for years. What most of these companies still lack is the production backbone to actually deliver at scale: GMP qualified facilities, traceable cell banks, and manufacturing processes that regulators will sign off on. The FDA accelerated the timeline in early 2026 by formalizing flexible manufacturing and quality control oversight for cell and gene therapies, clearing a path that had stalled the jump from clinical validation to commercial product[2]. Five companies have already crossed key manufacturing thresholds in that transition: Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI), Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE-A: LCTX), and Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN).

The broader cell therapy manufacturing platform market is forecast to grow at a 15.2% compound annual growth rate through 2033, fueled by automation, closed system production, and the FDA's Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Designation Program[3]. The total cell therapy sector is on pace to surpass $17 billion by 2032[4], and the filter is getting obvious. Clinical promise alone does not separate investable platforms from preclinical narratives anymore. The companies consolidating value in this cycle are the ones holding GMP qualified cell banks, scalable encapsulation systems, and traceable production pipelines that convert proven biology into regulator approved, commercially viable product.

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint venture partner Austrianova have started manufacturing a Master Cell Bank (MCB) of genetically modified cells designed to produce high levels of the α-Klotho protein. Klotho is a naturally occurring molecule that peer-reviewed research has linked to slower aging and lower rates of diseases like Alzheimer's and certain cancers. Scientists have found that people with higher circulating Klotho levels tend to show reduced risk of neurodegenerative disease, which has made the protein a growing area of therapeutic interest.

An MCB is essentially a permanent, lab-grade seed vault. Every vial inside it, each filled with millions of cloned cells, traces back to a single verified cell manufactured under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. That level of traceability matters because when a company eventually scales up production, it needs a clean, consistent starting point. Without one, batches can drift, contamination risk climbs, and regulators start asking hard questions. With a qualified MCB now in place, Avaí Bio and Austrianova have that foundation locked in.

"MCBs are a prerequisite for the production of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell products," said Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova. "They provide the foundation for sustainable production and ensure they meet the highest quality standards."

The cells from the MCB will seed a smaller Working Cell Bank used across all of the company's research and clinical trials. From there, cells feed directly into Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation platform, which packages living cells inside a protective capsule roughly the size of a pin head. Once implanted, those capsules continue producing a target protein over time. The end goal is a cell-based therapy that restores circulating Klotho levels in patients, potentially offering durable protection against age-related decline without repeated dosing.

"We are excited to enter the first step in the production phase of α-Klotho producing cells as part of our commitment to deliver safe, effective treatments for aging associated diseases," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avaí Bio.

The work is being advanced through Klothonova, a Nevada-based joint venture formed last September and owned equally by both companies. Klothonova sits alongside Insulinova, a separate diabetes-focused program, as one of two active pipelines in Avaí Bio's portfolio. Both programs use Austrianova's encapsulation technology.

Avaí Bio recently completed a full rebrand and pivot into biotechnology after formerly operating as Avant Technologies, and now concentrates on sourcing, developing, and protecting advanced cellular therapies through strategic joint ventures and licensing agreements. All preparatory work for the MCB was completed in February, allowing production to begin without delay.

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In other industry developments:

Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, secured a key regulatory milestone when the FDA approved commercial MACI manufacturing at its new Burlington, Massachusetts facility. The approval positions Vericel to begin commercial production in the second quarter of 2026, substantially increasing capacity to meet growing demand for its restorative cartilage repair product and enabling potential MACI commercialization outside the U.S.

"This FDA approval reflects a major achievement for Vericel and underscores the Company's operational and scientific expertise in complex cell therapy manufacturing," said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. "Bringing our Burlington facility online for commercial MACI production strengthens our supply chain and supports our mission to deliver innovative, high-quality therapies to patients. We look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to scale our business and create long-term value for patients and shareholders."

Vericel markets three products in the United States, including MACI for cartilage repair, Epicel for severe burn treatment, and NexoBrid for eschar removal in burn patients. The Burlington facility approval strengthens the company's supply chain infrastructure and sets a foundation for potential international expansion of its cell therapy portfolio.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) announced 14-month follow-up results from a first-in-human study transplanting HIP-modified primary islet cells into a patient with type 1 diabetes without immunosuppression, demonstrating sustained beta cell survival and function. C-peptide levels at month 14 remained comparable to those observed in the first six months, with fasting and meal-stimulated insulin secretion continuing to exceed levels measured at months 9 and 12, and no safety issues were identified.

"These data continue to highlight the potential for HIP-modified cells to survive, function, and evade immune detection long-term in people post-transplant, a finding that we believe could have broad impact in type 1 diabetes and beyond," said Steve Harr, MD, President and CEO of Sana Biotechnology. "We remain focused on advancing SC451, a HIP-modified stem cell-derived islet cell therapy, into the clinic and expect to file an investigational new drug application (IND) and initiate a Phase 1 trial as early as this year."

Building on validated HIP technology, Sana Biotechnology is advancing SC451, a stem cell-derived therapy designed as a one-time treatment targeting normal blood glucose without exogenous insulin or immunosuppression. The company expects to file an IND for SC451 in type 1 diabetes and initiate a Phase 1 trial as early as 2026.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE-A: LCTX) launched a new pipeline program, COR1, a corneal endothelial cell therapy in preclinical development targeting corneal endothelial disease, including Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy and Bullous Keratopathy. The company leveraged its proprietary AlloSCOPE platform to manufacture off-the-shelf corneal endothelial cells meeting initial identity and functional criteria, entering a market where only one donor cornea exists for every 70 diseased eyes globally.

"Corneal endothelial disease is natural next application of our platform," said Brian M. Culley, CEO of Lineage Cell Therapeutics. "Millions of people are candidates for corneal transplants for which today there is only one donor for every 70 diseased eyes globally. The current supply of CEnC's from cadaveric sources is further limited by the low availability of organ donors, as well as by inconsistent yield and quality."

FECD affects approximately 7.33% of adults over 30 globally, with the patient population projected to grow from 300 million in 2020 to 415 million by 2050. Lineage Cell Therapeutics plans to advance COR1 into preclinical testing while applying its AlloSCOPE "5D" manufacturing process to reduce production costs, with the company's broader pipeline also including the OpRegen ophthalmology program in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) reported updated clinical data from an investigator-initiated islet transplant trial of tegoprubart in type 1 diabetes patients at UChicago Medicine, with the 12-patient cohort fully enrolled and an average time since transplant of approximately 8 months. All 10 patients more than four weeks post-transplant achieved insulin independence, with a mean HbA1c of approximately 5.35% and no signs of graft rejection or de novo donor-specific HLA antibodies.

"T1D patients have been waiting decades for a potential functional cure, and it is very encouraging to see meaningful progress in that direction through the emerging promise of tegoprubart," said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., CEO of Eledon Pharmaceuticals. "These latest findings support the potential of tegoprubart to enable effective islet graft protection while avoiding the toxicities often associated with calcineurin inhibitors, and potentially enable access to islet cell transplantation for individuals living with T1D."

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is also advancing tegoprubart across kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, liver allograft transplantation, and ALS, with the company targeting regulatory guidance from the FDA on a path to market for tegoprubart in islet cell transplantation later this year.

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