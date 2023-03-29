Why Some Motorcycle Accident Cases Go to Court

Here are just a few of the reasons a motorcycle accident case might end up in court according to Mann Law Firm

MACON, Ga., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not all motorcycle accident cases end in a lawsuit or going to court. However, with nearly 2,000 motorcycle accidents in Georgia in 2021, it should not be surprising that some of these cases end up in the courtroom. Attorney David Mann of Mann Law Firm in Macon explains, "Calculating the damages sustained in a motorcycle accident can be difficult, and insurance companies can be unwilling to negotiate. At Mann Law Firm, we understand what to do if your motorcycle accident case goes to court."

Determining Fault

Sometimes after an accident it is not clear who is at fault. After a motorcycle accident, you will receive treatment for your injuries and then file a claim with the insurance company of the party at fault in the accident. However, because Georgia is a modified comparative negligence state, there may be some questions as to the amount of fault allocated to each party involved in the accident. Comparative fault means that if another party was 50% or more responsible for your accident, their insurance company would pay for your losses.

In your insurance claim, you will provide details of the accident, the total cost of your damages (which may include both actual and future damages), and the severity of your injuries. The goal is to get the insurance company to pay you for your injuries. If fault is at issue, your case might have to go to court.

Determining Damages

Another reason a motorcycle accident case might have to go to court is if there is a disagreement as to the amount of damages. In most cases, a lawsuit is only filed if the responsible insurance company does not pay the cost of your expenses related to the accident. However, there may be disagreement about your future loss of earnings or ongoing medical treatment related to the injuries. With only two years to file a personal injury lawsuit in Georgia, time is of the essence, and it may be necessary to file suit.

