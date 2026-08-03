Why Standard Furnace Maintenance Advice Doesn't Work at 6,000 Feet: Awesome Home Services Helps Colorado Homeowners Prepare for Pikes Peak Winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Colorado homeowners begin preparing for colder temperatures, Awesome Home Services is reminding residents that furnace maintenance in the Pikes Peak region requires more than the standard seasonal checklist. At elevations exceeding 6,000 feet, HVAC systems face unique operating conditions that can lead to preventable breakdowns if they aren't properly adjusted before winter arrives.

While most furnace maintenance advice focuses on changing filters and scheduling tune-ups, those recommendations are largely written for lower elevations. In communities like Colorado Springs, Monument, and Woodland Park, thinner air, rapid temperature swings, and high-desert conditions place additional strain on heating systems long before the first snowfall.

"Most furnace advice you find online isn't written with Colorado Springs in mind," said Dale Chason, HVAC Manager at Awesome Home Services. "Our climate creates challenges that homeowners in lower elevations simply don't deal with. Small issues that might go unnoticed elsewhere can quickly become no-heat emergencies once temperatures drop."

According to Awesome Home Services, many of the emergency furnace repairs they perform during the first cold snap each year stem from issues that could have been identified during a fall inspection.

Altitude Changes the Way Furnaces Operate

One of the most common problems technicians encounter is improper combustion caused by Colorado's thinner air. Furnaces rely on the correct fuel-to-air mixture to operate safely and efficiently. At higher elevations, systems that haven't been adjusted—or "derated"—for altitude may experience pressure switch lockouts, preventing the furnace from operating.

"The biggest issue we see at altitude is furnaces that were never properly adjusted for thinner air," Chason said. "Pressure switch lockouts are among the most common no-heat calls we receive on the first cold night of the season, and in many cases the warning signs were there weeks earlier."

Making these adjustments before winter can often be completed during a routine maintenance visit, helping homeowners avoid emergency service calls during peak demand.

High-Efficiency and Two-Stage Furnaces Perform Better in Colorado

Colorado's dramatic weather swings also place additional wear on traditional single-stage heating systems.

"Two-stage furnaces maintain more consistent operating cycles, which helps them perform better in Colorado Springs," Chason explained. "Instead of constantly starting and stopping, they run longer at lower output, reducing wear while keeping temperatures more consistent throughout the home."

High-efficiency furnaces also maximize fuel usage, an important advantage in high-altitude environments where combustion conditions differ from those at sea level.

Colorado's Dry Climate Creates Additional Challenges

Beyond heating performance, Colorado's low humidity affects both comfort and energy costs.

"Many homeowners don't realize how much indoor humidity impacts comfort during winter," said Chason. "When the air becomes too dry, people naturally raise the thermostat because they feel colder. That places even more demand on a furnace that's already working harder because of our elevation."

Routine humidifier maintenance—including replacing evaporator pads and inspecting water valves—can improve comfort while reducing unnecessary strain on the heating system.

Common Winter Furnace Problems Can Often Be Prevented

Awesome Home Services recommends homeowners schedule furnace inspections before temperatures consistently fall below freezing. During a professional pre-season inspection, technicians typically evaluate:

Pressure switch operation and altitude settings

Combustion efficiency and fuel-to-air ratio

Igniter and flame sensor condition

Whole-home humidifier performance

Air filter condition and airflow

Condensate drain lines and condensate pump operation

"Most winter furnace emergencies we respond to started as routine maintenance issues that could have been identified during a fall inspection," Chason said. "The goal is to find those weak points before your heating system depends on them during the coldest week of the year."

Schedule Before Peak Heating Season

As temperatures begin to cool, fall HVAC appointments typically fill quickly across the Pikes Peak region. Scheduling maintenance before the first major cold front helps homeowners avoid seasonal delays while ensuring their heating systems are prepared for winter.

To schedule a pre-season HVAC inspection, contact Awesome Home Services at (719) 800-7121.

About Awesome Home Services

Awesome Home Services provides trusted HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and garage door services throughout Colorado Springs and surrounding communities. The company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, upfront pricing, and exceptional customer service while helping homeowners maintain safe, comfortable, and efficient homes year-round.

Awesome Home Services

Phone: (719) 800-7121

Website: https://www.awesomeservice.com/

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at

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SOURCE Awesome Home Services